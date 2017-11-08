2017 Trunk or Treat highlights

Smith’s Food and Drug went the extra mile and brought all of Gotham City with them to the Mesquite Police Department’s 2017 Trunk-or-Treat. The ‘Jokers’ were happy to accept the prize for best overall design from Mesquite Police Detective, Sgt. John Woods. Photo by Teri Nehrenz
Batman and Catwoman stayed outside to welcome the crowd and keep a close eye so nobody got wild in the pumpkin patch. Other Gotham City residents celebrated inside the parking garage during the Mesquite Police Department’s 2017 Trunk-or-Treat. Photo by Teri Nehrenz
Trunk 11-9-17 03: Mesquite Gaming’s scary clowns joke and jest as the smaller and even scarier clown fearlessly reaches inside the imposing mouth for his treat during the Mesquite Police Department’s 2017 Trunk-or-Treat. Photo by Teri Nehrenz
If scary clowns weren’t enough for the Trunk-or-Treaters on Halloween, Final Details threw in a T-Rex and a cave to terrify the many creatures of the night during the Mesquite Police Departments 2017 Trunk-or-Treat festivities held at the Mesquite Gaming Parking Garage on Oct. 31.
This year the Mesquite Police Department added the ‘Pumpkin Patch” to the community Trunk-or-Treat. The 2017 pumpkin patch was specially set up with non-scary games and treats for children six and under, like little Jose Romero, who were a little too fearful of the horrors awaiting them in Mesquite Gaming’s dark parking garage; the perfect place to set the haunt factor for a very scary Halloween.
