13 inches and packed with talent

How much talent can you pack into a 13 x 13-inch canvas? Check out the Mesquite Fine Arts Center and the ‘Lucky 13’ small works exhibit, sponsored by Deep Roots Harvest and you can answer that question for yourself. The exhibition is still in full swing, showing some beautiful pieces from artists

all over the United States. All work entered in the ‘Lucky 13’ competition is 13 x 13 inches or less and cannot be more than 5 inches deep.

A reception will be held to announce the winners of the competition on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 4-6 p.m. The reception is free to the public.

You can visit the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, at 15 West Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, Nevada. The gallery features original local artwork and gifts. All ‘Lucky 13’ entries are

available for purchase, along with hundreds of pieces of fine art, pottery, handcrafted jewelry and much more. For more information on future exhibits contact, 702-346-1338, visit their website www.mesquitefineartscenter.com or find them on Facebook at Virgin Valley Artists Association.