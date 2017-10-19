This week in history Oct. 19-25

Oct. 22, 1915: Word was received today that Orson Leavitt was thrown from a horse and killed, living only a few hours after the fall. He was Kaolin working.

Hamon Tobler has just returned from Richfield UT and neighboring towns, where he has been with a load of raisins and also to look for a house.

Oct. 28, 1916: County Supt. G.F.Anderson has been visiting our school this week.

The High School had a party last night ate melons and had a good time.

Oct. 21, 1921: Quite a number of the people, teachers and students have gone to St Thomas to the Moapa Valley Fair. The young folks that are at home are pulling candy tonight.

Oct. 22, 1922: Littlefield: Mrs. Erma Bunker and her sister Maude of Bunkerville, NV are visiting their mother Mrs. Cora Iverson.

Oct. 29, 1923: Albert Leavitt Sr, Albert Leavitt Jr, and Kenneth Earl went deer hunting and returned last Friday with three deer.