WCFA Pets Needing People

WCFA’s featured pet is Devon. Devon has been with us for some time. All of his siblings, except Cody, have been adopted. Devon was one of the shyest of his group. He has now come around and even comes to greet you when you come for a visit. His true, sweet personality is finally emerging. He is a tiger and white kitten, about 6 months old, neutered and current on all vaccines. He is looking for a nice family to give him lots of love and attention. He enjoys playing with toys and hanging out on the cat condo. Devon gets along with other cats .

If you are interested in any of our pets, please go to www.wecareforanimals.org where you can see all of our adoptable pets and you can complete an adoption application. For more information call us at 702-346-3326 (voicemail), call Karen at 435-862-9574 or Linda at 702-376-1642. Next pet adoption is October 21, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm (please note we have switched to fall/winter hours) at Suite 1, 150 N. Yucca. Questions? Email us at wcfanv@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/wecareforanimalsmesquitenv. Please call us to schedule a visit with our pets at a mutually convenient time.

Other Available Pets:

CATS:

Kittens

Marshmallow and Tundra: These two beautiful white kittens are 9 weeks old. As happens often with pure white kittens, they are deaf. Marshmallow and Tundra have gorgeous gray eyes. Both are sweet, well adjusted, kittens. Marshmallow is the female of the group. We would like the kittens to go together and to a home with no small children. If you are interested in one of these cuties, please complete our online application at www.wecareforanimals.org. We can then start the process of pre-approval for adoption. Once the kittens are old enough to be altered, they will be ready for their new homes.

Cody is a handsome, long haired cream colored kitten. He has been socialized and is doing extremely well and will be a great addition to any family. Cody is altered and current on vaccines. He enjoys lounging on a cat condo, looking out the window watching the world go by. Cody is shy and would do best with a family that has a lot of time to give him the attention he needs.

DOGS:

We Care will be showing a new dog, Snickers, a fox terrier, about 15 months old. Snickers weighs about 25 pounds, has been neutered and is current on vaccines. He is a friendly little guy.

WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. We will always alter feral cats to be released back in their environment. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email. Half of all litters born in the U.S. are accidents that overburden shelters and rescues.