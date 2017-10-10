WCFA Pets Needing People

WCFA’s featured pets are Marshmallow and Tundra. These two beautiful white kittens are 9 weeks old. As happens often with pure white kittens, they are deaf. Marshmallow and Tundra have gorgeous gray eyes. Both are sweet, well adjusted, kittens. Marshmallow is the female of the group. We would like the kittens to go together and to a home with no small children. If you are interested in one of these cuties, please complete our online application at www.wecareforanimals.org. We can then start the process of pre-approval for adoption. Once the kittens are old enough to be altered, they will be ready for their new homes.

If you are interested in any of our pets, please go to www.wecareforanimals.org where you can see all of our adoptable pets and you can complete an adoption application. For more information call us at 702-346-3326 (voicemail), call Karen at 435-862-9574 or Linda at 702-376-1642. Next pet adoption is October 21, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm (please note we have switched to fall/winter hours) at Suite 1, 150 N. Yucca. Questions? Email us at wcfanv@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/wecareforanimalsmesquitenv. Please call us to schedule a visit with our pets at a mutually convenient time.

Other Available Pets:

CATS:

Kittens

Devon is a tiger and white kitten, about 5 months old. He and his sibling, Cody, are still available for adoption. Devon has now been neutered and is current on all vaccines. He is looking for a nice family to give him lots of love and attention. Devon has been very shy but is now coming out of his shell. He enjoys playing with toys and hanging out on the cat condo.

Cody is a handsome, long haired cream colored kitten. He has been socialized and is doing extremely well and will be a great addition to any family. Cody is altered and current on vaccines. He enjoys lounging on a cat condo, looking out the window watching the world go by. Cody is shy and would do best with a family that has a lot of time to give him the attention he needs.

DOGS:

WCFA has no dogs available at this time. Please check with the Mesquite Animal Shelter.

WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. We will always alter feral cats to be released back in their environment. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email. Half of all litters born in the U.S. are accidents that overburden shelters and rescues.

AUTUMN PET SAFETY TIPS

There’s nothing like the crisp, cool air and luscious foliage to get you excited for the changing seasons. Your pet, too, is probably welcoming a break from summer’s hot, sticky weather. But fall is also a time of lurking dangers for our furry friends. From household poisons to cold weather hazards, there are important safety issues to consider.

Below are some tips to keep your pet happy and healthy during the autumn months.

Be Cautious of Rodenticides and Cold Weather Poisons The use of rat and mouse poisons increase in the fall as rodents seek shelter from the cooler temperatures by attempting to move indoors. Rodenticides are highly toxic to pets and, if ingested, the results could be fatal. If you must use these products, please do so with extreme caution and put them in places inaccessible to your pets.

Many people choose fall as the time to change their car’s engine coolant. Ethylene glycol-based coolants are highly toxic, so spills should be cleaned up immediately. Consider switching to propylene glycol-based coolants—though they aren’t completely nontoxic, they are much less toxic than other engine coolants.

Keep School Supplies Out of Paws’ Reach Fall is back-to-school time, and those of you with young children know that means stocking up on items like glue sticks, pencils and magic markers. Although these items are considered low toxicity to pets, gastrointestinal upset and blockages can occur if ingested. Be sure your children keep their school supplies out of your pet’s reach.

Watch Out for Wildlife Autumn is the season when snakes are preparing for hibernation, increasing the possibility of bites to those unlucky pets who find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time. Pet parents should know what kinds of venomous snakes may be lurking in their environment—and where those snakes are most likely to be found—so pets can be kept out of those areas.