WCFA Pets Needing People

WCFA’s featured pets are Marshmallow, Tundra and Powder. These three beautiful white kittens are 9 weeks old. As happens often with pure white kittens, some of these kittens may be deaf. Powder is the kitten with the blue eyes. The other two have gorgeous gray eyes. All three are sweet, well adjusted kittens. Marshmallow is the female of the group. If you are interested in one of these cuties, please complete our online application at www.wecareforanimals.org. We can then start the process of pre-approval for adoption. Once the kittens are old enough to be altered, they will be ready for their new homes.

If you are interested in any of our pets, please go to www.wecareforanimals.org where you can see all of our adoptable pets and you can complete an adoption application. For more information call us at 702-346-3326 (voicemail), call Karen at 435-862-9574 or Linda at 702-376-1642. Next pet adoption is October 7, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm (please note we have switched to fall/winter hours) at Suite 1, 150 N. Yucca. Questions? Email us at wcfanv@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/wecareforanimalsmesquitenv. Please call us to schedule a visit with our pets at a mutually convenient time.

Other Available Pets:

CATS:

Kittens

Devon is a tiger and white kitten, about 5 months old. He and two of his siblings (Niles and Cody) are still available for adoption. Devon has now been neutered and is current on all vaccines. He is looking for a nice family to give him lots of love and attention. Devon has been very shy but is now coming out of his shell. He enjoys playing with toys and hanging out on the cat condo.

Niles and Cody are both cream colored, handsome kittens. They have been socialized and are doing extremely well and will be great additions to any family. These two kittens are altered and current on vaccines. Niles and Cody enjoy lounging on a cat condo, looking out the window watching the world go by. The next minute they are up and chasing toys. Both are waiting for their new happy homes. Cody is the shyer of the two. He would do best with a family that has a lot of time to give him the attention he needs.

Stormy is almost 4 months old. She is very outgoing and will run to greet newcomers to her foster home. Stormy does well with the other cats she lives with and enjoys being with humans. She is altered and current on vaccines. Stormy loves to play and will provide her new family with plenty of entertainment

DOGS:

WCFA has no dogs available at this time. Please check with the Mesquite Animal Shelter.

WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. We will always alter feral cats to be released back in their environment. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email. Half of all litters born in the U.S. are accidents that overburden shelters and rescues.