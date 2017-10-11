VV runners compete at Foothill meet

Virgin Valley High School’s coed cross country team had eight runners place at the Foothill Invitational Saturday morning at Foothill High School in Henderson.

The meet, which had several Southern Nevada schools competing, featured two divisions – 9th and 10th grade and 11th and 12th grade. Both races were 5,000 meters.

On the girls’ side, Viviana Archuleta-Vega placed 12th in the older division with a time of 22:04. Julia Ramirez also placed in the top 45 with a time of 25:10.

The Lady Bulldogs had three runners place in the younger division – Brock Helsten (25:11). Tamzen Tobler (28:41) and Giselle Guerrero (31:25).

For the boys, Kade Haviland (21:15) and Daniel Aguilar (23:34) were the top two finishers for the Bulldogs in the older division while Victor Colmenero ran a 19:19 in the younger race.

Virgin Valley will compete in the annual Lake Mead Invitational Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City. The course will be 5,000 meters.

The meet will be the final race before the South Division meet which will be held Oct. 21 at Basic High School in Henderson. The South Regional meet will be held Oct. 27 at Veterans Memorial Park.