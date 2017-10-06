VV girls place third in LV meet

The Virgin Valley High School girls cross country team placed third at the Faith Lutheran Weekday meet Wednesday afternoon at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas.

The host Crusaders won the meet with Moapa Valley finishing second just ahead of the Lady Bulldogs.

Julia Ramirez was the top finisher for Virgin Valley covering the 5,000 meters in a time of 23:37 which was good for 11th place. Viviana Archuleta-Vega was 12th in a time of 24:01.

Five other VVHS runners placed in the top 44. Citlali Orozco (26:21), Brooke Helsten (26:45), Marisa Behrle (27:14), Giselle Guerrero (31:00) and Tamzen Tobler (31:48).

On the boys’ side, Victor Colmenero finished ninth with a time of 18:52. He was one of three Bulldogs to place in the top 61 of the meet. The others were Kade Haviland (21:21) and Daniel Aguilar (24:54).

VVHS will compete in the annual Falcon Invitational Saturday at Foothill High School in Henderson. The course will be 5,000 meters.