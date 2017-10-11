VV boys soccer falls late

The Virgin Valley High School boys soccer team was minutes away from pulling off a huge upset against Tech, one of the top teams in the Sunrise League.

Unfortunately, the visiting Roadrunners scored two goals in the final 15 minutes of play to escape with a 2-1 victory over the Bulldogs Wednesday afternoon at the Mesquite Sports and Events Complex.

The win keeps Tech unbeaten in league play at 5-0-2 while improving to 7-3-3 overall. The loss drops the Bulldogs to 3-4 in league and 5-7-1 overall.

Christian Martinez tallied a first-half goal to put Virgin Valley up 1-0 at the halftime break. It appeared that goal would hold up before the Roadrunners rallied late.

VVHS is currently in fourth place in the Sunrise standings which would qualify the Bulldogs for postseason play.

The Bulldogs will travel to Overton on Tuesday to face Moapa Valley at 4:30 p.m. in the second leg of the annual Rivalry Cup. VVHS won the first leg, 1-0, last month in Mesquite. The Pirates are currently 1-5 in league play and 1-8 overall.

Virgin Valley will travel to Boulder City on Thursday to face the Eagles at 3 p.m. BC is 0-4-1 in league and 2-6-1 overall.

Monday’s league contest against Del Sol Academy which was postponed due to the shooting tragedy on the Las Vegas Strip has been rescheduled for Oct. 26 in Las Vegas.