Virgin Valley High School Homecoming Parade

The Virgin Valley High School students, staff and many community organizations came together on Wednesday, Sept. 27, for the annual Homecoming Parade.

Mesquite Boulevard was lined with community members and well-wishers who enthusiastically showed their support for the present and future Bulldogs.

Community organizations such as the Elks and Girl Scouts along with local businesses such as Los Lupes joined in on the parade. Los Lupes even provided a mariachi band for entertainment.

Shouts of “Go Bulldogs” filled the town as the Homecoming Princes and Princesses, the cheerleaders and the football team came down the street in colorfully decorated floats. Noise levels increased tenfold when the Mesquite Fire and Rescue trucks rolled down Mesquite Boulevard blazing horns and sirens, getting the crowd all ‘fired up.’

The parade was just one of the many activities that were enjoyed by students and staff during Pride Week. The icing on the cake was the big win for the Bulldogs when they shot down Boulder City with a final score of 36-12 in the Homecoming Game held on Thursday, Sept. 28.