Virgin Valley Elementary School Celebrated International Walk to School Day on October 4, 2017

Virgin Valley Elementary School in Mesquite joined schools from around the world to celebrate International Walk to School Day on October 4, 2017.

Walkers and riders began the activity at 8:30 a.m. Approximately 400 students from Virgin Valley walked or rode their bikes to school that Wednesday along with parents, teachers and community members.

In the United States, International Walk to School Day was expected to include more than 5,000 events across all 50 states. Walkers from the U.S. joined children and adults in 40 countries around the world.

Walk to School Day events work to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, concern for the environment and building connections between families, schools and the broader community.

The event was organized by the Virgin Valley Elementary School Safety Committee in conjunction with the Assistant Principal, Matt Bennett, the Director of Athletics & Leisure Services, Nicholas Montoya, and the School Resource Officer, Officer Justin Goodsell.