Trunk or Treat, there’s still time to sign up

Mesquite, NV – Local businesses and community partners are invited to clown around and help support the Mesquite Police Department in providing a safe place for young children to enjoy Halloween. The 11th Annual Trunk or Treat festivities will take place on Tuesday, October 31st at 5:30 pm. Mesquite Gaming will once again donate the use of the Casablanca Parking Garage for the event.

There is no fee to participate; however, businesses must provide one piece of commercially wrapped candy or non-food item for the anticipated 4000 children who will attend the event. Businesses may partner up, and advertising is acceptable as long as it is family-focused and does not stop the flow of the traffic.

Residents who would like to support the event are invited to donate candy which will be handed out given out at the police department trunks. Donations can be made at the Mesquite Police Department at 695 Mayan Circle between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This year’s theme is “The Mischievous Clowns,” and there will be awards for the “Most Festive” and “Spookiest” Trunks.

Businesses can reserve a trunk space by sending an email with contact information to policerecords@mesquitenv.gov or by calling 702-346-5262.