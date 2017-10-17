Theatre Group to hold Musical Auditions- The Marvelous Wonderettes-Dream On

The Virgin Valley Theatre Group will be holding open auditions for the winter musical on Monday, Oct. 23 and Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Mesquite Community Theatre.

The VVTG has chosen ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes, Dream On’ which is a continuation of the VVTG’s 2015-16 production of ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes.’ The 2016 production was directed by Diana McKinney. Both versions are written by Roger Bean but this years’ production will be directed by Glen Bjornson.

‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’ took audiences back to 1958, high school days and the music of the era. In ‘Dream On’ the Wonderettes have grown and its now 1969.

The Wonderettes are back at Springfield High (Go Chipmunks!) to throw a retirement party for their favorite homeroom teacher. As the girls sing their way through the greatest girl-group hits of the 60s and bid Ms. McPherson a fond farewell, one of the Wonderettes reveals she’ll also be saying goodbye to search for success and happiness on her own.

The second act finds the girls back together as the class of 1958 celebrates their 20-year reunion. The classic pop and rock hits of the seventies provide the perfect soundtrack for these old friends to catch up on the places life has led them, all performed with their own marvelous spin!

The group needs four women with solid vocals for the following parts:

Betty Jean (29, 38) is the class clown and tomboy of the group, best friends with Cindy Lou. Always quick with a comeback, red-headed Betty Jean has a loving heart that is easy to break. She finally leaves her philandering husband, and discovers the inner strength to survive on her own. (Alto with strong low range.)

Cindy Lou (29, 38) was always the prettiest girl at Springfield High. While her hopes were previously shattered, this raven-haired beauty takes one final chance to make her childhood dreams of stardom come true. Sassy, wicked, with a heart of gold. (Mezzo Soprano with belt–sings lead on many songs.)

Missy (29, 38) is the over-achiever of the group, keeping control of everything in her path as the group’s organizing force. With her new husband Mr. Lee watching from the front row, this mousy-haired type-A personality reveals that she has a baby on the way, and all bets are off as she prepares for the adventure of a lifetime. (Soprano with wide range and very high vocals.)

Suzy (29, 38) is giddy, happy-go-lucky, slightly ditzy, and best friends with Missy. Forever in love with her childhood sweetheart (now husband), this fearless blonde worries that her marriage might be on the rocks as the Matchbox plant in town closes and husband Ritchie is forced to look for work out of town. (Mezzo alto with a sweet, soulful sound and big belts.)

Performance dates are scheduled for Jan. 26, 27, Feb. 2,3, 9 & 10 at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.

Rehearsal schedules will be set after the show has been cast. For more information contact the Virgin Valley Theatre Group at www.vvtgnv.com or email them at vvtheatre@gmail.com.