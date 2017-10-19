Thank you for your donations to the hurricane victims

When hurricanes left others in dire need, several Mesquite citizens and organizations came together to collect many helpful items. The donations have been sent to Texas and to Puerto Rico to aid those who still struggle with necessities.

Those who tirelessly collected, packaged and shipped items were:

Carly Toutant, who used several area Facebook sites to get the word out, coordinated the project, found locations to take the donated supplies and got them delivered.

Krissy Woods Thornton, Mesquite Senior Center

Denise R. Houston, Trey Houston and Emma Houston, Moapa Valley 4H

Major Lisa A. Smith, Mesquite Salvation Army

Family Dollar (collection point)

Dollar Tree (collection point)

Patty Johnson, Skinsational

Penske Truck Rental

Discount Mattress, St. George, Utah

Bloomington Hills Elementary School, Bloomington, Utah (collection point to get donations to the Jet Blue Plane to Puerto Rico)

J.R. Bowling Elementary School

Jennifer Tichenor for her comfort and health kits

Kerri, Juan and Faith Gomez for the wonderful donation of two large boxes of new underclothing

Ms. Maritza Trujillo, ‘Loyalty Service Dogs’ for the many bags of dog food, leashes and bowls

A Boy Scout from the Las Vegas Troop area who wishes to remain unnamed

Beth Ann Caplinger

Dolores Caplinger

Mrs. Sandy Cloes

Carly Toutant would like to thank all the organizations and private individuals that participated in the cause, donations collected in Mesquite far exceeded what they had hoped for.