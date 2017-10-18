SMITH to SAY FAREWELL

Major Lisa Smith, commander of the Mesquite Salvation Army has been transferred to Hobbs, New Mexico, effective October 17, 2017.

Smith began her tenure in Mesquite on an interim basis in January, 2016, after the resignation of the previous director. She was made permanent in June 2016. Since then, she had remained committed to keeping the doors of The Salvation Army open and expanding the services.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Mesquite. It is a warm, friendly community and the people here are incredibly generous.”

A new director is expected to be chosen by November 1, Meanwhile, registration for the Angel Tree program is taking place from Oct 16- 27, and the Christmas Red Kettle program will be starting up around Thanksgiving time.

Until a new leader is chosen, case manager Cristina Anguiano will be responsible for the maintenance of regular programs and Christmas programs. Stephanie Woolley will be the program lead for the Workforce Connections program.

Smith says another officer will not be appointed here. “At the time, there was a need for a uniformed representative to be in Mesquite. Now, things have stabilized, so we will go back to being employee run” She continued, “ Hobbs is similar to Mesquite as far as population and social issues, and the officers there are taking early retirement, so it was decided by the higher ups that I would be a good fit there and I am excited about the new opportunity, However, I am sad to leave Mesquite and this place will always have a special place in my heart.”