Sky Pointe scores late to defeat Lady Dawgs 3-2

It was another frustrating loss for the Lady Bulldog soccer team Monday night at the Mesquite Sports Complex soccer fields as they were defeated by new 3A member Somerset-Sky Pointe 3-2. “We outshot them 15-7 but couldn’t finish,” said Bulldog Coach Bob Snell. “That’s been our Achilles Heel, failure to put the ball through the net, we get tons of chances but can’t finish.”

The Bulldogs dominated the first half of play, scoring their first goal off a pass from Kari Wakefield to Ally Wright at the 14 minute mark. The Bulldogs had two great opportunities to score at the 24 minute mark off the legs of Wright and Rainee Brito but both shots sailed wide. Sky Pointe tied the match six minutes before half on a Dawg defensive breakdown allowing Sky Pointe’s top player Isabela Robins in the box for the goal.

The second half of play was almost dead even as the teams traded offensive runs. Kalli Graves scored an unassisted goal to give the Bulldogs, the lead. The Eagles came back to tie the match before getting the winning goal seven minutes before the final whistle blew. Sky Pointe now stands in third place with a 6-4 3A Sunrise League record while the Dawgs fell to 4-3-3. The Bulldogs have two league games remaining and must win out as Boulder City sits on their heels for the fourth spot in the playoffs. The Dawgs travel to Chaparral on Wednesday Oct. 19 and finish the league season on Oct. 26 hosting Del Sol Academy.