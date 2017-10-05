Senior menu Oct. 5-11, 2017

Thursday, Oct. 5: Parmesan Tilapia, vegetable rice pilaf, Mediterranean vegetables, peaches

Friday, Oct. 6: Montreal chicken, roasted red potatoes, corn on the cob, California vegetables, pear strudel

Monday, Oct. 9: BBQ Pork rib, red beans & rice, corn on the cob, fruit yogurt, spiced apples

Tuesday, Oct. 10: Roast turkey & gravy, yams and apples, corn on the cob, salad w/Italian dressing, oat bran muffin, fruit

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Sausage pizza w/ peppers & onions, salad w/ranch, beets, pineapple