SEARCH FOR NEVADA INTERNATIONAL 2018 TITLEHOLDERS

Calling women aged 13-56 to represent cities, counties, and regions of Nevada.

The Nevada International Pageants team is looking for women from all over Nevada to compete for three International titles: Mrs. Nevada International 2018, Miss Nevada International 2018, and Miss Teen Nevada International 2018. The combined pageant will be held on February 24, 2018 in Las Vegas. Our exemplary titleholders are women who are actively engaged in their community, have shown a commitment to family, and otherwise stand as positive role models for those around them. Delegates for the Mrs. division are women aged 21 to 56 years, who have been married for at least six (6) months by July 1, 2018, who live, work, serve, attend school, or own property, in Nevada. Delegates for the Miss division are women aged 19 to 30 years, who are not, nor ever have been, married, who do not have, nor ever have had, children, and who live, work, serve, attend school, or own property, in Nevada. Teen delegates must be between 13 and 18 years of age, have not, nor ever have been, married, do not have, nor ever have had, children, and who live, have a parent who lives, serve, attend school, or have parents who own property, in Nevada.

Delegates from each division will choose a platform that they will promote throughout their reign. Should they win the state pageant, they will be supported by the Nevada International Pageants Team as they continue to promote their platform throughout the state. Nevada International titleholders will win an amazing prize package and the opportunity to represent Nevada at the International Pageants, which will be held later this summer in Charleston, West Virginia. The International Pageants bring together likeminded women from all over the globe in a celebration of our united goal “To Make a Difference.”

The areas of competition for the Mrs division include: interview, which counts for 50% of the overall pageant score; evening gown, which counts for 25%; and fitness wear, which also counts for 25%. The areas of competition for both Miss and Teen divisions include: interview, 40%; evening gown, 20%; fitness wear, 20%; and fun fashion wear, 20%. There is no swimsuit competition, nor is there a talent competition.

To register, visit the Nevada International Pageants website at: www.nvintl.com.