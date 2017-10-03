Police blotter Sept. 24-30, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 138 total incidents in the blotter:

Agency assistance 6

Alarm 10

Animal complaint 1

Animal noise 5

Animal pick-up 3

Attempt to locate 1

Background investigation 1

Battery on person 1

Citizen assists 6

Civil dispute 1

Controlled purchase of drugs 1

Controlled substance problem 2

Deliver message 2

Domestic trouble 2

Domestic violence 1

DUI 3

False information 1

Found person 1

Found property 7

Fraud 4

Hit & run 2

Identification check 1

Intoxicated person 1

Juvenile problem 1

Keep the peace 1

Lost property 4

Miscellaneous CAD call report 3

Missing person 1

Noise disturbance 2

Person on foot 9

Phone harassment 1

Property damage non-vandalism 4

Sex offense 1

Suspicious person 12

Suspicious vehicle 3

Theft 7

Traffic accident w/o injury 3

Traffic problem 2

Traffic stop 3

Trespassing 2

Unknown problem 3

Verbal dispute 3

VIN number inspection 6

Wanted person 3

Welfare check 3

Sept. 24:

Suspicious vehicle: Officers conducted a stop on a suspicious vehicle. A male and female was cited for park curfew violation.

Phone Harassment: Officer took a report of harassment and both individuals were told to stop all

communications with each other.

Theft: Officer took a report of theft of gasoline from a motor vehicle on Hughes Ave. Investigation is ongoing.

Theft: Officers responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. store for a report of a theft. A report was taken

for theft of cigarettes.

Sept. 25:

Threatening: An officer responded to a Turtleback Rd. business reference threatening comments made on social media. The threatening messages were documented and report has been completed.

Property damage, non-vandalism: Officer took a report of damage to two vehicles.

Stolen vehicle: An officer took a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was recovered later

that day, and a report was completed.

Found Property: Responded to PD lobby and took possession of found property.

Property damage, non-vandalism: Responded to a residence on a report of property damage. Officer spoke with the R/P and obtained all information.

Lost property: Officer responded to the Police lobby for a lost property report. Upon arrival the reporting person stated he had miss placed or lost his .22 caliber pistol after using it the desert. Report was taken and the gun was entered as lost.

DUI: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for registration violation. The

driver had recently smoked marijuana, and the officer determined the driver was

impaired. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

Sept. 26:

Wanted person: Officers made a traffic stop and took one male into custody on a warrant.

Theft: Officer was called to a W. Pioneer Blvd. store for a report of a theft that occurred several days ago. A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

Domestic trouble: Officers responded to a Mesa Springs Dr. residence for a domestic problem. One male was taken into custody for domestic battery.

Theft: Officer responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. retail store in reference to a person stealing merchandise. Upon arrival Loss Prevention had the male and the item he stole. The male was cited and released for petite larceny.

False information: Officer responded to a local casino on a report of a minor gambling. One male

was taken into custody.

Sept. 27:

Agency assistance: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. casino and arrested one male on an agency assist.

Miscellaneous CAD call record: Detectives are currently investigating a letter that was sent to the police department, reference missing females from Canton, Ohio in the early 1980.

Citizen assist: Local citizen turned in a revolver for destruction. Property was booked into

evidence vault.

Theft: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. supermarket, reference a theft. the suspects were gone upon arrival. Officers will attempt to locate the suspects and identify them.

Sept. 28:

Hit & Run: Officers responded to a Riverside Rd. residence reference a hit and run accident. One male was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

Agency assistance: Officers responded to an agency assist call. One male was transported to the

hospital for medical treatment.

Juvenile problem: Mesquite Officers responded to a Valley View Dr. school reference a juvenile problem.

Sept. 29:

Found person: Officer was flagged down by a citizen advising he found a toddler walking in the

middle of the road near Chaparral Dr. & Los Padres Cir. Mother of the child was located and child was reunited.

Lost property: Officer responded to the lobby of the police department for a report of a lost

wallet.

Trespassing: Officers responded to W. Mesquite Blvd. casino reference a trespass incident. One male was cited for trespassing.

Battery on person: Officer responded to a report of an assault that had occurred at a W. Pioneer Blvd. department store. After investigation one subject was issued a citation for battery.

Wanted person: An officer was dispatched to an E. Pioneer Blvd. business parking lot, in reference to a suspicious person. An adult male subject was arrested for a local misdemeanor warrant.

Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for no turn signal. The adult

passenger was in possession of an open container of alcohol and was issued a

citation.

Sept. 30:

Property damage, non-vandalism: An officer stopped to speak with two adult male subjects in a suspicious situation. One adult male subject was arrested for destroy/damage property of another.

DUI: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traffic violations and subsequently arrested the driver for DUI.

Trespassing: Officers responded to the parking lot of an E. Pioneer Blvd. grocery store for a traffic

accident. Upon arrival, the officers exchanged driver’s information and cleared the area without further incident.

Property damage, non- vandalism: An Officer responded on graffiti at a Second South St. park. A report and photographs were taken.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Responded to a report of Property Damage. Male subject arrested for DUI.

Lost property: Officers contacted a male who had lost his wallet at a local restaurant. A

report was created.

Traffic accident W/O injury: While on patrol a traffic accident occurred at a local roundabout. A report was taken.

DUI: Officer was observing traffic when a van drove through a stop sign. During the traffic stop it was discovered the driver DUI. The driver was taken into custody.