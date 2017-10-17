Police Blotter Oct. 8-14, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 164 total incidents in the blotter:

Abandoned vehicle 3

Agency assistance 6

Alarm 16

Animal pick up 3

Attempt to locate 2

Background investigation 2

Citizen assist 2

Civil matter 1

Controlled substance problem 4

Deliver message 1

Dispatch non- LEO incident 1

Disturbance of school 1

Domestic trouble 1

Domestic violence 1

DUI 6

Found person 2

Found property 1

Fraud 1

Hit & Run 1

Indecent exposure 1

K9 Search 1

Keep the peace 3

Lost property 4

Medical emergency 1

Mental person 1

Minor possessing/Consuming 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 7

Missing person 2

Noise disturbance 1

Nuisance or minor disturbance 1

Parking problem 4

Person on foot 17

Person w/knife 1

Phone harassment 1

Property damage, non-vandalism 4

Reckless Driver 4

Robbery alarm 1

Stolen vehicle 1

Suspicious person 14

Suspicious vehicle 2

theft 8

Threatening 2

Traffic accident w/injuries 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 1

Traffic problem 2

Traffic stop 6

trespassing 2

Truancy 1

Unknown problem 3

Verbal disturbance 3

VIN number inspection 2

Wanted person 1

Welfare Check 5

Oct. 8:

Domestic Trouble: An officer was dispatched to a hospital, in reference to a domestic

battery. An adult female subject was cited and released for domestic battery.

Person on Foot: An officer contacted a male adult for jaywalking, the male was issued a citation

for intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway.

Agency Assistance: Officer responded to an agency assist on motorists failing to yield for AZDPS.

Officers assisted AZDPS with traffic stop and issued two adults citations for DL restrictions.

Theft: Officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for a report of a patron who left without paying a coffee shop bill. The patron was trespassed, cited and released without

incident.

Agency Assistance: An officer responded to an agency assist request for a welfare check, the male adult was located. After making contact the male was taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Theft: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino for a patron who shoplifted and consumed

the items he shoplifted. Security caught him and escorted him the security office. The male was arrested and transported to MDC.

Oct. 9:

Lost Property: Police took a report for lost property.

Suspicious Person: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. vacant building for a broken window and alarm.

Traffic Accident w/ Injury: Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident. The pedestrian was checked out by medical and refused medical assistance. The vehicle left the scene and was later located thanks to witnesses and was cited charges.

Traffic Stop: Officers stopped a vehicle for suspended plates. The driver was arrested for numerous traffic offenses and obstructing a public officer.

Property damage, non-vandalism: An Officer responded to a tire shop reference an employee having his vehicle left on blocks. A report was taken.

Theft: Officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino on a theft. Both parties were issued a

citation and were trespassed from the property.

Theft: Officers responded to a report of a missing bicycle.

Lost Property: A cell phone was reported lost.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a non-injury accident on Falcon Ridge Parkway.

Oct. 10:

Truancy: Mesquite Officer responded to a local school reference a truant student.

Verbal Disturbance: Officer responded to a report of a male subject yelling at people at N. Sandhill Blvd. vehicle repair shop. Contact was made with the subject who was taken into custody for breach of peace.

Disturbance of School: Mesquite Police Officer responded to a local school reference a student causing

a disturbance while school was in session.

Suspicious Person: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. store reference a property damage incident. A police report was taken.

Phone Harassment: Officers responded to an Eagle St. residence on a report of a juvenile problem.

Wanted Person: Detectives arrested a male who had a warrant out of Mesquite Justice Court.

Threatening: Officer responded to the local police department reference a threatening call. A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

Oct. 11:

Property damage, non-vandalism: A police report was taken for damage occurring on private property.

Controlled Substance Problem: Officers conducted a traffic stop for speeding. The female driver was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and was released.

Property damage, non-vandalism: An officer responded to an Old Mill Rd. park reference damage to a citizen’s vehicle’s windshield. The citizen was given an incident number for insurance purposes.

Missing Person: Officers responded to a Desert Dr. residence regarding a missing person. A report was

taken and one male adult was entered NCIC as missing.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Officers responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. business reference a suspicious incident.

Controlled Substance Problem: Officers located a suspicious vehicle and its sole occupant at a local park. The 20-year-old male was issued a citation for being in possession of Marijuana.

Traffic Stop: Officers conducted a traffic stop on vehicle. One female was issued a citation

for an open container.

Oct. 12:

Theft: Officers responded to a theft at a N. Sandhill Blvd. grocery store. The suspect was identified and

the investigation is ongoing.

Controlled Substance Problem: Officer conducted a traffic stop, one male and one female were taken into custody for felony drug charges.

Minor Possessing/Consuming: Officers conducted a traffic stop, one male was issued a citation for open

container.

Traffic Stop: conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation. The male driver was issued a verbal warning.

Suspicious Person: Officers responded to a Moss Dr. residence on a report of cyber threats.

Oct. 13:

Hit & Run: responded to a parking lot for a report of a minor traffic accident.

DUI: Officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation. The male driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

DUI: Officers responded to a parking lot of an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino reference a traffic accident. One male was arrested for DUI.

Domestic Violence: Officers responded to a N. Grapevine Rd. residence reference a domestic in progress. Officers subsequently arrested a male for domestic battery.

DUI: An Officer responded to the parking lot of a W. Mesquite Blvd. restaurant, reference a possibly intoxicated driver. The officer subsequently arrested the driver for DUI.

Theft: An officer responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. business reference a theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Oct. 14:

Lost Property: Officer took a report of lost property at a N. Sandhill Blvd. hotel.

Property Damage, Non- Vandalism: Responded to a report of property damage on Santa Theresa Way. Information gathered and report taken.