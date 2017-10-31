Police Blotter Oct. 22-28, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 168 total incidents in the blotter:

Agency assistance 5

Alarm 17

Animal bite 1

Animal noise 1

Animal pick up 5

Burglary 3

Business or license problem 1

Child locked in vehicle 1

Citizen assist 6

Civil dispute 2

Controlled purchase of drugs 1

Controlled substance problem 4

Custody issue 1

Dead body 1

Domestic violence 5

DUI 3

Found person 1

Found property 4

Graffiti 1

Intoxicated person 2

Juvenile problem 2

K9 Search 1

Litter 1

Lost property 1

Mental person 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 5

Missing person 1

Noise disturbance 1

Nuisance or minor disturbance 4

Panhandling 1

Person on foot 4

Petit larceny 1

Phone harassment 4

Property damage, non-vandalism 1

Reckless driver 3

Recovered stolen vehicle 1

Robbery alarm 1

Suspicious person 13

Suspicious vehicle 11

Theft 1

Theft from vehicle 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 8

Traffic problem 4

Traffic stop 7

Transport 1

Trespassing 4

Unknown problem 5

Unsecure premise 1

Verbal dispute 2

VIN number inspection 3

Wanted person 2

Weapon Offense 1

Welfare check 5

Oct. 22:

Petit Larceny: An officer was dispatched to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino, about a theft. An adult male subject was cited and released for petit larceny.

Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop that resulted in an arrest for violations.

Traffic Stop: Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding. Upon contact officer discovered driver’s license was suspended. Driver refused to sign citation.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle non-injury accident. A driver was cited, and the vehicles were towed per the owner’s request.

Oct. 23:

Domestic Violence: ere dispatched to Mesa Blvd., reference a domestic battery. The suspect was located and arrested for Domestic Battery 2nd Offense, and transported to Clark County Detention Center and booked.

Person on Foot: An officer contacted a female adult walking in the median of Mesquite Blvd.

Dead Body: Officer responded to assist Mesquite Fire, the Officer was advised that an adult

male had deceased. The Clark County Coroner was called.

Verbal Dispute: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. store for a report of a disturbance between a male and a female. It was reported the male was chasing the female around the parking lot. Upon arrival it was discovered it was a verbal argument between father and daughter with the father getting angry and carried away. There was no physical contact between the two. The father was arrested for breach of peace.

Domestic Violence: Responded to a Sun Valley Dr. residence reference a domestic disturbance. Contact was made with two adult males, and one male was arrested for domestic battery.

Oct. 24:

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a single vehicle accident on West Pioneer Blvd. The driver

was not injured.

Wanted Person: Officer contacted an individual with a warrant for his arrest. The warrant was confirmed, and the male was transported to the Mesquite Detention Center.

Trespassing: An officer responded a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino for a trespass violator. The trespass was

confirmed, the offender was cited and released.

Oct. 25:

Burglary: Responded to a Saddle Horn Ct. residence on a report of a burglary which had occurred overnight.

Theft from Vehicle: Responded to a report of a theft from a motor vehicle Heritage Trail. Officer took the report and the investigation is ongoing.

Trespassing: Responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. gas station on a report of a male trespassing. One male was taken into custody.

Burglary: Officer responded to a Serenity Ridge Ct. residence reference a burglary call. Investigation is ongoing.

Burglary: Officer responded to a Bull Whip Pt. residence for a report of a burglary that had

occurred. Officer took a report and investigation is ongoing.

Controlled Substance Problem: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. One female was arrested for possession of scheduled II substances.

Custody Issue: Mesquite Officer responded to a Woodbury Dr. school reference a custody issue.

Litter: Officers responded to a Fairways Dr. residence on a report of a neighbor throwing items into their yard.

Controlled Substance Problem: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. One male was arrested for possession of schedule I substance.

Oct. 26:

Controlled Substance Problem: Officers contacted a male and female in a Marilyn Pkwy park. The male and female were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and two city code violations. The female was also arrested for a misdemeanor warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court.

Citizen Assist: Officers responded to the PD lobby reference a fraud incident that occurred out

of state. A police report was taken.

Graffiti: Officers responded to Rivers Bend Dr. residential complex reference a property damage

incident. I took photos of the damages and took a report.

DUI: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. One male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Oct. 27:

Found Property: Officers responded to a local art gallery on a report of an abandoned bicycle.

The bicycle was recovered and stored at Mesquite Detention Center.

Controlled Substance Problem: Officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle for lane violation. One adult male and one adult female were arrested for drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Property Damage, Non-Vandalism: Officers took a report for damage to a N. Sandhill Blvd. commercial building. It is unknown how the damage occurred.

Juvenile Problem: Officers were dispatched to a Bannock St. residence for a juvenile problem.

Oct. 28:

Indecent Exposure: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. casino reference a male urinating inside the bar.

Officers located the male and he was issued a citation and trespassed from the casino’s properties.

Nuisance or Minor Disturbance: Officer was called to a local business where minors were throwing rocks from a hill damaging the building. The offenders could not be identified at this time, but the suspects were from a baseball team from Las Vegas playing in a tournament who was eating at a neighboring restaurant.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries. Report was taken.

Theft: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. business reference a theft incident. One female was

cited for petit larceny and released with a court date.

DUI: Officers responded on a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle tried to park in an apartment complex to lose officers. The driver was later arrested for driving under the influence.