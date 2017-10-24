Police Blotter Oct. 15-21, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 182 total incidents in the blotter:

Agency assistance 5

Alarm 13

Animal bite 1

Animal complaint 1

Animal noise 1

Animal pick up 2

Assault/battery 1

Attempt to locate 1

Bomb threat or attack 1

Citizen assist 5

Civil dispute 1

Civil matter 2

Controlled substance problem 4

Custody issue 2

Domestic trouble 3

Domestic violence 3

DUI 3

Fighting 1

Fire 1

Found property 3

Fraud 4

Hit & Run 3

Intoxicated person 1

Juvenile problem 3

K9 search 1

Keep the peace 1

Lost property 2

Medical emergency 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 7

Noise disturbance 2

Non-LEO incident 2

Nuisance or minor disturbance 2

Parking problem 3

Past disturbance 1

Person on foot 2

Phone harassment 1

Property damage non-vandalism 3

Reckless driver 2

Robbery alarm 3

Sex offender verification 1

Sex offense 1

Stolen vehicle 1

Suspicious person 20

Suspicious vehicle 7

Theft 4

Theft from vehicle 2

Threatening 1

TPO/restraining order 3

Traffic accident w/o injury 3

Traffic stop 2

Traffic violation 1

Trespassing 8

Unknown problem 8

Verbal disturbance 3

VIN number inspection 8

Wanted person 3

Welfare check 8

Oct. 15:

Unknown Problem: Responded to a 911 hang up (verbal dispute). Both parties agreed to talk it out

later when they calm down. Female party left the residence for the time being.

Oct. 16:

Theft from vehicle: An officer responded to a business reference a stolen license plate. A report

was completed and the license plate was entered NCIC.

Assault/Battery: Officer attempted to contact resident regarding an alleged past assault.

Received answering machine and a message was left requesting a call back.

Trespassing: An officer responded to a local casino for a trespass violator.

Lost Property: An officer responded to a residence reference lost property. A report was

completed.

DUI: An officer responded to a report of an intoxicated driver.

Fraud: Officer responded to the Mesquite Police lobby to assist a citizen who needed a

police report completed for the credit card fraud services.

Wanted Person: An adult male was located and arrested for an active arrest warrant. The male

was transported to the detention center and booked on the warrant.

Oct. 17:

Trespassing: Responded to a Riverside Rd. business regarding a trespass violator. Subject was located

and placed under arrest for Trespass.

Theft: An officer responded to a residence on a report of stolen prescription pills.

Lost Property: Responded to a Riverside Rd. residence on report of lost wallet.

Hit & Run: Officer Took a report of a two-car collision on private property.

Property Damage, Non-Vandalism: An officer responded to a Sun Valley Dr. residence on a report of property damage. An information report was completed.

Oct. 18:

Nuisance or Minor Disturbance: An adult male was arrested for breach of peace. He was transported to the detention center and booked.

Keep the peace: Officer responded to a report of a civil standby while a spouse collects

belongings from his residence. Officer took a report of possible domestic violence.

Controlled Substance Problem: conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. One male and one female were

arrested for drug related charges.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: spoke to person who is concerned about suspicious activity going on at business next door. I informed the person that I will pass the information along to the Investigative Service Division for further investigations.

Domestic Violence: responded to a N. Grapevine Rd. residence on a report of domestic violence. One female adult was arrested for battery domestic violence.

Found Property: Responded to a local intersection off Mesa Boulevard and located an

abandoned bicycle. The Bicycle was booked into the Police Department’s Property Room.

Controlled Substance Problem: officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. The driver was issued a citation for consuming marijuana while driving.

Trespassing: were dispatched to a trespass call. One male subject was arrested for warrants.

Oct. 19:

Custody Issue: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. restaurant reference questions about child custody. Officers relocated and conducted a welfare check on the child in question and subsequently arrested the child’s guardian for possession of drug paraphernalia. The child was released to a second guardian.

Bomb Threat or Attack: An officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. business reference a threatening call. A report was completed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Fraud: Officers responded to the Police Department on a report from a local female

being victimized from an online scam.

Wanted Person: Officers responded to a local gas station on a report of a transient making

threats to employees. One male was taken into custody for a warrant.

Citizen Assist: Officers responded to a property damage incident at a W. Pioneer Blvd. car wash. I took

photos of the damages and took a report.

Fraud: Officers received a call about a fraud incident. I contacted the reporting party and took a report.

Theft: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. store reference a theft incident. I contacted the reporting person and took a report.

Controlled Substance Problem: Officers contacted a male adult inside a Mesa Blvd. business. The male was found to be in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia and was arrested.

Found Property: An officer responded to a Mesa Blvd. residence reference found property. Upon arrival, the officer took possession of the ring and booked it into the Property Room for safekeeping.

Domestic Trouble: Officers responded to a Riverside Rd. residence reference a domestic. The suspect left the area prior to the officer’s arrival. Officers will attempt to locate the suspect.

Animal Bite: An officer responded to a Second South St. address, about a dog bite.

Property Damage, Non-Vandalism: An officer responded to a Canyon View Way residence reference a criminally damaged home window. Upon arrival, the officer was unable to identify or locate any suspects.

Domestic Trouble: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. business on a report of domestic violence. The male offender was gone prior to officer’s arrival. A citation is pending for the male offender.

Oct. 20:

Suspicious Person: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. business on a report of a former employee making threats.

Theft: Officer’s spoke with a future resident of Mesquite about a theft incident which occurred at his future residence.

Welfare Check: responded to a suspicious incident. I contacted a female and completed a report.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a two car non-injury accident.

Theft: responded to a Cottonwood Dr. residence reference a theft incident that occurred at local store.

Trespassing: responded to Mesa Blvd. casino reference a trespass incident. One male was arrested for trespassing.

Controlled Substance Problem: Responded to a Cottonwood Dr. residence reference an adult male under the influence of drugs. The male was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 21:

Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop for several traffic infractions and subsequently arrested the driver for DUI and the passenger for open container of alcohol.

Wanted Person: Officers conducted a traffic on a male adult. The male driver was arrested for a local misdemeanor warrant.

Found Property: Officer’s responded to the Mesquite Detention Center to obtain found property being turned in by a local male.

Fire: Officers responded to a N. Grapevine Rd. apartment reference a fire. The Mesquite Fire Department arrived on scene and put out the fire.

Hit & Run: Officers arrived at a residence reference a hit and run traffic accident. The suspect was not located. Officers completed a report for the incident.

Domestic Violence: Officers responded to a Falcon St. residence reference a domestic in progress. One

female was arrested for domestic battery.

Traffic Violation: An officer conducted a traffic stop on an unlicensed driver and subsequently

issued the driver citations for traffic violations.