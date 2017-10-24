Police Blotter Oct. 15-21, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 182 total incidents in the blotter:
Agency assistance 5
Alarm 13
Animal bite 1
Animal complaint 1
Animal noise 1
Animal pick up 2
Assault/battery 1
Attempt to locate 1
Bomb threat or attack 1
Citizen assist 5
Civil dispute 1
Civil matter 2
Controlled substance problem 4
Custody issue 2
Domestic trouble 3
Domestic violence 3
DUI 3
Fighting 1
Fire 1
Found property 3
Fraud 4
Hit & Run 3
Intoxicated person 1
Juvenile problem 3
K9 search 1
Keep the peace 1
Lost property 2
Medical emergency 1
Miscellaneous CAD call record 7
Noise disturbance 2
Non-LEO incident 2
Nuisance or minor disturbance 2
Parking problem 3
Past disturbance 1
Person on foot 2
Phone harassment 1
Property damage non-vandalism 3
Reckless driver 2
Robbery alarm 3
Sex offender verification 1
Sex offense 1
Stolen vehicle 1
Suspicious person 20
Suspicious vehicle 7
Theft 4
Theft from vehicle 2
Threatening 1
TPO/restraining order 3
Traffic accident w/o injury 3
Traffic stop 2
Traffic violation 1
Trespassing 8
Unknown problem 8
Verbal disturbance 3
VIN number inspection 8
Wanted person 3
Welfare check 8
Oct. 15:
Unknown Problem: Responded to a 911 hang up (verbal dispute). Both parties agreed to talk it out
later when they calm down. Female party left the residence for the time being.
Oct. 16:
Theft from vehicle: An officer responded to a business reference a stolen license plate. A report
was completed and the license plate was entered NCIC.
Assault/Battery: Officer attempted to contact resident regarding an alleged past assault.
Received answering machine and a message was left requesting a call back.
Trespassing: An officer responded to a local casino for a trespass violator.
Lost Property: An officer responded to a residence reference lost property. A report was
completed.
DUI: An officer responded to a report of an intoxicated driver.
Fraud: Officer responded to the Mesquite Police lobby to assist a citizen who needed a
police report completed for the credit card fraud services.
Wanted Person: An adult male was located and arrested for an active arrest warrant. The male
was transported to the detention center and booked on the warrant.
Oct. 17:
Trespassing: Responded to a Riverside Rd. business regarding a trespass violator. Subject was located
and placed under arrest for Trespass.
Theft: An officer responded to a residence on a report of stolen prescription pills.
Lost Property: Responded to a Riverside Rd. residence on report of lost wallet.
Hit & Run: Officer Took a report of a two-car collision on private property.
Property Damage, Non-Vandalism: An officer responded to a Sun Valley Dr. residence on a report of property damage. An information report was completed.
Oct. 18:
Nuisance or Minor Disturbance: An adult male was arrested for breach of peace. He was transported to the detention center and booked.
Keep the peace: Officer responded to a report of a civil standby while a spouse collects
belongings from his residence. Officer took a report of possible domestic violence.
Controlled Substance Problem: conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. One male and one female were
arrested for drug related charges.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: spoke to person who is concerned about suspicious activity going on at business next door. I informed the person that I will pass the information along to the Investigative Service Division for further investigations.
Domestic Violence: responded to a N. Grapevine Rd. residence on a report of domestic violence. One female adult was arrested for battery domestic violence.
Found Property: Responded to a local intersection off Mesa Boulevard and located an
abandoned bicycle. The Bicycle was booked into the Police Department’s Property Room.
Controlled Substance Problem: officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. The driver was issued a citation for consuming marijuana while driving.
Trespassing: were dispatched to a trespass call. One male subject was arrested for warrants.
Oct. 19:
Custody Issue: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. restaurant reference questions about child custody. Officers relocated and conducted a welfare check on the child in question and subsequently arrested the child’s guardian for possession of drug paraphernalia. The child was released to a second guardian.
Bomb Threat or Attack: An officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. business reference a threatening call. A report was completed, and the investigation is ongoing.
Fraud: Officers responded to the Police Department on a report from a local female
being victimized from an online scam.
Wanted Person: Officers responded to a local gas station on a report of a transient making
threats to employees. One male was taken into custody for a warrant.
Citizen Assist: Officers responded to a property damage incident at a W. Pioneer Blvd. car wash. I took
photos of the damages and took a report.
Fraud: Officers received a call about a fraud incident. I contacted the reporting party and took a report.
Theft: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. store reference a theft incident. I contacted the reporting person and took a report.
Controlled Substance Problem: Officers contacted a male adult inside a Mesa Blvd. business. The male was found to be in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia and was arrested.
Found Property: An officer responded to a Mesa Blvd. residence reference found property. Upon arrival, the officer took possession of the ring and booked it into the Property Room for safekeeping.
Domestic Trouble: Officers responded to a Riverside Rd. residence reference a domestic. The suspect left the area prior to the officer’s arrival. Officers will attempt to locate the suspect.
Animal Bite: An officer responded to a Second South St. address, about a dog bite.
Property Damage, Non-Vandalism: An officer responded to a Canyon View Way residence reference a criminally damaged home window. Upon arrival, the officer was unable to identify or locate any suspects.
Domestic Trouble: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. business on a report of domestic violence. The male offender was gone prior to officer’s arrival. A citation is pending for the male offender.
Oct. 20:
Suspicious Person: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. business on a report of a former employee making threats.
Theft: Officer’s spoke with a future resident of Mesquite about a theft incident which occurred at his future residence.
Welfare Check: responded to a suspicious incident. I contacted a female and completed a report.
Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a two car non-injury accident.
Theft: responded to a Cottonwood Dr. residence reference a theft incident that occurred at local store.
Trespassing: responded to Mesa Blvd. casino reference a trespass incident. One male was arrested for trespassing.
Controlled Substance Problem: Responded to a Cottonwood Dr. residence reference an adult male under the influence of drugs. The male was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 21:
Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop for several traffic infractions and subsequently arrested the driver for DUI and the passenger for open container of alcohol.
Wanted Person: Officers conducted a traffic on a male adult. The male driver was arrested for a local misdemeanor warrant.
Found Property: Officer’s responded to the Mesquite Detention Center to obtain found property being turned in by a local male.
Fire: Officers responded to a N. Grapevine Rd. apartment reference a fire. The Mesquite Fire Department arrived on scene and put out the fire.
Hit & Run: Officers arrived at a residence reference a hit and run traffic accident. The suspect was not located. Officers completed a report for the incident.
Domestic Violence: Officers responded to a Falcon St. residence reference a domestic in progress. One
female was arrested for domestic battery.
Traffic Violation: An officer conducted a traffic stop on an unlicensed driver and subsequently
issued the driver citations for traffic violations.