Police Blotter Oct. 1-7, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 144 total incidents in the blotter:
Abandoned vehicle 1
Agency assistance 3
Alarm 13
Animal pick up 2
Citizen dispute 1
Civil matter 1
Controlled substance problem 3
Disorderly conduct 1
Dispatch non- LEO incidents 4
Domestic trouble 1
Domestic violence 2
DUI 3
Fire alarm 6
Found property 5
Fraud 3
Incest 1
Intoxicated person 2
Juvenile problem 2
Keep the peace 2
Lost property 6
Mental person 1
Miscellaneous CAD call record 6
Noise disturbance 3
Nuisance or minor disturbance 6
Person on foot 5
Property damage, non-vandalism 4
Recovered stolen vehicle 2
Sex offender verification 2
Stolen vehicle 1
Suspicious person 7
Suspicious vehicle 5
Theft 3
Traffic accident w/o injury 3
Traffic problem 4
Trespassing 7
Unknown problem 5
Verbal dispute 1
VIN number inspection 7
Wanted person 3
Weapon offense 2
Welfare check 4
Oct. 1:
Trespassing: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for a report of a trespass violator. One
male was arrested for trespassing.
Mental person: Officers responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. business to check on a male subject asking to
speak to a police officer.
Person on foot: An officer issued a citation for intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway.
Property damage, non-vandalism: Officer responded to a Mayan Circle address for a report of property damage. The reporting person stated their vehicle was damaged at Smith’s Grocery and they
didn’t notice it until they returned home. Report taken.
Oct. 2:
Agency Assistance: Officers assisted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department with an investigation of a major active shooter incident which involved a local resident.
Stolen vehicle: A victim reported his vehicle was stolen. The report was completed and the
investigation is ongoing.
Domestic trouble: Officers responded to a Riverside Rd. residence reference a domestic and subsequently arrested a male for domestic battery.
Miscellaneous CAD call record: Officers responded to the Police Department lobby and spoke answered questions for a local resident.
Trespassing: Officer responded to a report of person(s) using a drone illegally. Subject was
identified and issued a citation.
Oct. 3:
Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to an intersection in reference to a vehicle collision, with no injuries.
Traffic accident W/O injury: Responded to a two car collision with no injuries. Occurred in parking lot of
local business. Drivers exchange forms completed.
Suspicious Person: An officer responded to a local park for a damaged slide.
Threatening: Responded to a report of threatening e-mail. The officer spoke with the complainant and obtained information and an incident was generated.
Theft: Officer responded to an E. Mesquite Blvd. residence for a report of a stolen floor jack from
the reporting person’s driveway. Report taken
Suspicious person: An officer received a report of a false news story.
Theft: Owners of a local business reported their trash bin was broken into and unsure what the individuals took. Surveillance was provided by the business and a report was taken.
Controlled substance problem: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino on a report of suspected drug use inside the casino. One male was taken into custody.
Oct. 4:
Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a traffic accident. One female was issued a citation.
Lost property: Officer took a lost property call at the local police department.
Juvenile problem: Mesquite Officer responded to a Valley View Dr. school reference a juvenile problem.
Found property: Officers responded to a found property incident. I retrieved the property and attempted to call owner but did not get a response.
Recovered stolen vehicle: An officer was dispatched to the police department, in reference to a recovered stolen vehicle.
Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. parking lot reference an accident. The driver’s exchanged insurance information.
Theft: Officer responded to a suspicious person call at a W. Pioneer Blvd. department store. After the investigation the male was arrested for possession of stolen property and defrauding an inn keeper.
Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a report of a minor traffic accident involving two vehicles with no reported injuries. Officer completed a traffic accident report.
Person on foot: Officers contacted a male in possession of alcohol in a city park. The male was
issued citation and released.
Domestic trouble: Officers responded to a Mesquite Springs Dr. residence reference a 911 hang up. Officers determined a crime had occurred and later arrested the adult male offender for
domestic violence.
Threatening: Officers arrived at a parking lot for vandalism of vehicle. The investigation is
ongoing.
Suspicious Person: Officers responded to a Duchess Ln. residence on a report of a suspicious package. Officers collected information and the investigation is ongoing.
Oct. 6:
Theft: Officers responded to a theft incident. The reporting party stated his wallet
was stolen and he would like to make a police report.
Threatening: Officers respond to local residence reference a threatening incident. One male
was trespassed.
Oct. 7:
Theft: Officers responded to a Juniper Way construction site reference a theft incident. A police report was taken and officers will patrol the area.
Traffic accident w/ damage: Officers responded to a traffic accident. One male has a citation to be served for leaving the scene of an accident.
Fraud: An officer was dispatched to a local business, in reference to a fraud.
Phone Harassment: An officer was dispatched to a phone harassment call.