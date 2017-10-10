Police Blotter Oct. 1-7, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 144 total incidents in the blotter:

Abandoned vehicle 1

Agency assistance 3

Alarm 13

Animal pick up 2

Citizen dispute 1

Civil matter 1

Controlled substance problem 3

Disorderly conduct 1

Dispatch non- LEO incidents 4

Domestic trouble 1

Domestic violence 2

DUI 3

Fire alarm 6

Found property 5

Fraud 3

Incest 1

Intoxicated person 2

Juvenile problem 2

Keep the peace 2

Lost property 6

Mental person 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 6

Noise disturbance 3

Nuisance or minor disturbance 6

Person on foot 5

Property damage, non-vandalism 4

Recovered stolen vehicle 2

Sex offender verification 2

Stolen vehicle 1

Suspicious person 7

Suspicious vehicle 5

Theft 3

Traffic accident w/o injury 3

Traffic problem 4

Trespassing 7

Unknown problem 5

Verbal dispute 1

VIN number inspection 7

Wanted person 3

Weapon offense 2

Welfare check 4

Oct. 1:

Trespassing: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for a report of a trespass violator. One

male was arrested for trespassing.

Mental person: Officers responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. business to check on a male subject asking to

speak to a police officer.

Person on foot: An officer issued a citation for intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway.

Property damage, non-vandalism: Officer responded to a Mayan Circle address for a report of property damage. The reporting person stated their vehicle was damaged at Smith’s Grocery and they

didn’t notice it until they returned home. Report taken.

Oct. 2:

Agency Assistance: Officers assisted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department with an investigation of a major active shooter incident which involved a local resident.

Stolen vehicle: A victim reported his vehicle was stolen. The report was completed and the

investigation is ongoing.

Domestic trouble: Officers responded to a Riverside Rd. residence reference a domestic and subsequently arrested a male for domestic battery.

Miscellaneous CAD call record: Officers responded to the Police Department lobby and spoke answered questions for a local resident.

Trespassing: Officer responded to a report of person(s) using a drone illegally. Subject was

identified and issued a citation.

Oct. 3:

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to an intersection in reference to a vehicle collision, with no injuries.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Responded to a two car collision with no injuries. Occurred in parking lot of

local business. Drivers exchange forms completed.

Suspicious Person: An officer responded to a local park for a damaged slide.

Threatening: Responded to a report of threatening e-mail. The officer spoke with the complainant and obtained information and an incident was generated.

Theft: Officer responded to an E. Mesquite Blvd. residence for a report of a stolen floor jack from

the reporting person’s driveway. Report taken

Suspicious person: An officer received a report of a false news story.

Theft: Owners of a local business reported their trash bin was broken into and unsure what the individuals took. Surveillance was provided by the business and a report was taken.

Controlled substance problem: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino on a report of suspected drug use inside the casino. One male was taken into custody.

Oct. 4:

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a traffic accident. One female was issued a citation.

Lost property: Officer took a lost property call at the local police department.

Juvenile problem: Mesquite Officer responded to a Valley View Dr. school reference a juvenile problem.

Found property: Officers responded to a found property incident. I retrieved the property and attempted to call owner but did not get a response.

Recovered stolen vehicle: An officer was dispatched to the police department, in reference to a recovered stolen vehicle.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. parking lot reference an accident. The driver’s exchanged insurance information.

Theft: Officer responded to a suspicious person call at a W. Pioneer Blvd. department store. After the investigation the male was arrested for possession of stolen property and defrauding an inn keeper.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a report of a minor traffic accident involving two vehicles with no reported injuries. Officer completed a traffic accident report.

Person on foot: Officers contacted a male in possession of alcohol in a city park. The male was

issued citation and released.

Domestic trouble: Officers responded to a Mesquite Springs Dr. residence reference a 911 hang up. Officers determined a crime had occurred and later arrested the adult male offender for

domestic violence.

Threatening: Officers arrived at a parking lot for vandalism of vehicle. The investigation is

ongoing.

Suspicious Person: Officers responded to a Duchess Ln. residence on a report of a suspicious package. Officers collected information and the investigation is ongoing.

Oct. 6:

Theft: Officers responded to a theft incident. The reporting party stated his wallet

was stolen and he would like to make a police report.

Threatening: Officers respond to local residence reference a threatening incident. One male

was trespassed.

Oct. 7:

Theft: Officers responded to a Juniper Way construction site reference a theft incident. A police report was taken and officers will patrol the area.

Traffic accident w/ damage: Officers responded to a traffic accident. One male has a citation to be served for leaving the scene of an accident.

Fraud: An officer was dispatched to a local business, in reference to a fraud.

Phone Harassment: An officer was dispatched to a phone harassment call.