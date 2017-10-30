The Exchange Club of Mesquite invites you to again be part of an awe-inspiring event as they present the 12th annual One Thousand Flags Over Mesquite tribute to our military and our veterans.

The field of 1000 American flags will be assembled on the west field of the Mesquite Recreation Center on Sunday morning, November 5th, and will stand proudly until November 12th, 24 hours a day, rain or shine. Of course, the field is lighted at night, and volunteers from our community will maintain a watchful vigil at the field every minute of every day.

This year, 2 full rows of flags have been dedicated to those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas on October 1. There is a flag for each of the 58 who lost their lives, a flag for the over 500 wounded, and a flag for the first responders, medical professionals, and the hundreds of volunteer heroes who helped.

We welcome help from young and old alike in setting up the field at 9:00 AM on Sunday, November 5. (Remember, Daylight Savings Time ends Saturday night).

Visit the field – once or often. The sense of patriotism you will feel cannot be described; you simply have to experience it for yourself. Be sure to bring your camera, as the precision and grandeur of the display is truly memorable, day or night.

On Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, at 6:00 PM, your presence is encouraged at a stirring ceremony at the field, including musical performances by the Virgin Valley High School Chamber Choir under the direction of Marie Palmer.

One Thousand Flags Over Mesquite will conclude with a final inspiring ceremony on Sunday, November 12 at 2:00 PM., which will include a dignified flag retirement ceremony by Mesquite Fire and Rescue.

The Exchange Club of Mesquite is a major supporter of local veterans’ programs and services right here in the Virgin Valley, and One Thousand Flags Over Mesquite is a primary fundraiser. We invite you to sponsor a flag for $35 each, and you will be given a ribbon of remembrance to attach to your flag in honor of or in memory of an important veteran in your life. There is room on the dedication tag to add your own words of recognition. Remember, One Thousand Flags Over Mesquite honors every veteran, living or deceased.

After the closing ceremony you are welcome to either take the flag you sponsored home to display proudly, or donate it back to the project, to be included in next year’s One Thousand Flags Over Mesquite. In either case, keep your dedication ribbon as a reminder of your special veteran.