The Mesquite Third Annual Christmas Parade of Lights is fast approaching. This annual fundraising effort is for both the Salvation Army and the Virgin Valley Food Bank. The Mesquite Police Department absolutely loves participating in this event as it gives the police department an opportunity to provide a valuable service to those in need, but we cannot do it without the assistance and generosity of our community.

Last year, thanks to generous donations from local community members and local businesses, the Mesquite Police Department was able to win the canned food contest by collecting 2,700 pounds of canned food! We are officially kicking off our participation this year by releasing a fun video announcing our plans to beat our record last year, and collect even more canned food this time.

We here at the Mesquite Police Department hope this fun video motivates our community to donate canned food to the 2017 Mesquite Parade of Lights. Beginning November 1st, the police department will be accepting canned food donations at our police department building located at 695 Mayan Cr. If you or your organization has a large amount of canned food which would be hard to transport, we will be more than happy to send a couple of strong police officers to your location to collect the canned food.