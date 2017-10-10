Mesquite construction industry continues healthy increase

While the number of building permits issued by the City of Mesquite Building Department rose significantly from 82 last year to 120 in September, the value of the permits was about a million dollars less. However, that is easily explained by one permit issued in September 2016 worth $3.167 million for an indoor sports fieldhouse at the Rising Star Sports Ranch.

Permit valuations in September came in at $6,799,978 compared to last year’s valuation of $7,794,056.

Other than that, the construction industry continues to look very healthy in Mesquite, especially for single family residences.

The city issued 30 permits for single family homes worth $6.079 million. A year ago, the city issued only 16 permits valued at $4.278 million.

Pulte Homes of Nevada took out 18 permits for new homes in Sun City Mesquite. That’s the second highest number of permits in one month the builder has taken in this calendar year.

Nevada Residential Construction (NRC) and Warmington Residential Nevada each took three permits for new homes and Jackson Contracting, LLC took out two single family residence building permits.

Construction West, LHSC, White Rock Development and Catamount Development were each issued one new home building permit.

A demolition permit and a new business permit were issued to Mathew John for renovations at the old Playoffs restaurant on West Mesquite Boulevard. John operates several other restaurants in Mesquite including Cucina Italiana and Peggy Sue’s.

Only two residential modification permits were issued in September compared to seven a year ago. Nine permits for swimming pools were issued last month compared to three permits in September 2016.

The number of permits for block walls more than doubled in September to 15 over last year’s six. That’s usually an indication of more new home construction.

The city issued four permits for new businesses last month compared to eight a year ago.

One commercial building permit worth $10,800 for utility work at the Conestoga golf course clubhouse was issued and two commercial modification permits valued at $16,390 were issued in September.

Total valuation of all permits issued in the first nine months of 2017 is running about $22 million dollars higher than during the same time frame in 2016.