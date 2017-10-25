Mesquite Chamber of Commerce to Hold a Ribbon Cutting For Virgin Valley Democrats

Virgin Valley Democrats was founded in 2014 by dedicated Democrats through a merger of the Democratic Club of Mesquite and the Clark County Rural Democratic Caucus. Its membership is open to registered Democrats who want to learn more about Democratic Party values and candidates. Members give voice to issues which affect rural residents, educate the community, attend events and volunteer to elect candidates. Teamwork is emphasized as well social fun and friendship. Meetings are open to all Democrats, whether or not they are members, whereby ideas are explored and discussion encouraged.

The event will be held at Highland Estates, 555 Highland Dr, on Wednesday November 1, at 5:30 pm.

Contact Michelle West at 702-346-2902 or michelle@mesquitenvchamber.com for additional information.