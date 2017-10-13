Mesquite Chamber of Commerce to Hold a Ribbon Cutting For Desert Pain Specialists

Desert Pain Specialists has been operating in Mesquite since 2011 and treats interventional spine and pain management. Dr. Wells is a native of St. George and attended Dixie High School, Dixie College, and received his bachelor degree in English from Southern Utah University. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Louisville where he also stayed on to complete his training in anesthesiology and is a board certified anesthesiologist. Dr. Wells is married and has four children.

You are invited to come out and celebrate with Desert Pain Specialists their new location at 340 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Ste. #603 on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Contact the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce at 702-346-2902 or by email michelle@mesquitenvchamber.com or doris@mesquitenvchamber.com for additional information.