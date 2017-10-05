Ten-year Navy Veteran, Pat Galliher is ready, willing and very able to take care of all your shipping, faxing, copying and notary needs right here in Mesquite. He can even do some computer hardware repair.

Galliher’s got over 15 years’ experience as a ‘Power seller’ on E-Bay so you can bet his shipping knowledge and the most frugal ways to do so is probably extensive.

Galliher opened Mesquite Business Center, located at 424 Riverside Rd. just a short time ago says he can beat any shipping price elsewhere.

Galliher moved his family from California to Mesquite four years ago and has no regrets with the decision. He loves this community and is ready to serve them with a smile and some very entertaining and interesting conversation.

MBC handles all types of shipping from FedEx, DHL, UPS and the US Postal Service. They carry all boxes, envelopes and packing materials you will need for a one stop trip and will even supply you with some items you may need to take back to the office. Is your computer on the fritz? Give Galliher a call, he’s been fixing them for over 30 years. If you have extra parts that you no longer want to fix, give him a call for those as well. He’s just the guy to refurbish and repurpose the parts, make a working unit and donate it to a local non-profit, just ask the Virgin Valley Theatre Group who has benefitted from Galliher’s generous nature already. Galliher donated some equipment for the new theater makeover that has been in the works for some time.

You can contact Galliher at MBC from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information on MBC you can check out their Facebook page @ https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteBusinessCenter/.