Mesquite Animal Shelter Pet Listing October 27, 2017

October 29 is National Cat Day

10 Tips to having a happy, healthy cat in your home!

Like dogs, cats need to be fed good, nutritious food regularly, at least once a day.

Cats need plenty of cool, clean, fresh water. Adult cats do NOT need milk, which might make them fat and give them diarrhea.

Keep your cat inside your home with you. Keep him away from house plants, which cats may destroy. Certain plants are also poisonous to cats.

Make sure your cat has an outlet for its natural instinct to use its claws. To prevent your cat from scratching or tearing your furniture, trim his claws regularly and provide him with a small rug or scratching post. Verbal scolding can also work wonders.

Unlike dogs, cats do NOT need to go outside. Cats are almost always naturally housebroken and will use a litter box even at an early age. If allowed outside alone. Cats often get lost or hurt and sometimes get killed. Also, don’t leave your cat alone in a room with an open window.

Make sure your cat always wears identification, even if you never let him outside. Agile and clever, cats sometimes manage to get outside by themselves. Provide the animals with a comfortable, expandable collar and an attached identification tag with your name, address and phone number on it. Also consider having your cat micro chipped by a qualified veterinarian.

Unlike most dogs, cats do NOT need to be bathed. A healthy cat keeps himself clean and well groomed.

Make sure your cat gets good veterinary care, including all necessary examinations and shots.

Always have your cat spayed or neutered by a veterinarian or at a low-cost clinic once the animal reaches maturity (usually after six or seven months of age). Your cat will enjoy a longer, healthier life, there’ll be fewer strays on the streets and you’ll be spared the hassles of a cat in heat.

Give your cat plenty of love and affection. Though cats are more independent than dogs, they thrive on your companionship.

Enjoy your new pet and remember it is a lifetime commitment when adopting!

Featured Dog- Tyson

Tyson is a young border collie who was found as a stray. He is a happy friendly dog. He is full of energy and being a border collie a working dog breed. He will need lots of exercise and something to keep him busy. Tyson knows basic commands and shows a willingness to learn and please.

Other available dogs- At this time there are no other dogs available.

Featured Cat (s)- Merlin and Magic

These brothers came to the shelter when their owner could no longer keep them. They are approximately 5 months old. Hang on to your hat because these two are kitten energy plus. They are very friendly and want attention but their main focus is play time. They play until they are exhausted take a nap and are ready to go again. They do not need to be adopted together but are so good together and they keep each other occupied and have a playmate for when you may not be home. Merlin is mostly orange with white markings and a big white spot on his back, while Magic is mostly white with tabby tail and head markings.

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER