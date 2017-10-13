MESQUITE ANIMAL SHELTER ANIMAL LISTING

Featured Animal- Winnie and Ashes Both girls are on the plus size but that just makes for more to love.

Winnie is a quiet orange and white lady. She is very calm and quiet. She loves to be brushed and petted. Will make a TV, reading or just an everyday companion for some lucky person. Pretty facial markings.

Ashes is a beautiful tortoiseshell lady. she can be a bit shy until she knows you then it is love 100%. she likes sitting in your lap. Loves to be brushed and petted. she is calm and quiet if your are looking for company she would make a nice addition to your home.

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate. The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control officers may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268. The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing of our animals – www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com. Also, please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information – https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER

OTHER AVAILABLE PETS

Dogs-

NO DOGS AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME

Cats-

Misty-gray tortoiseshell, no other cats in ome

Mioggie- friendly orange tabby female. Good with other cats.

Ginger- orange declawed in front. No other cats in home.