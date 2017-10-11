A Medicare History Lesson

By Andrew Bird
With Medicare Open Enrollment kicking off next week, I thought it might be timely and fun to tell you the origins and give a brief history of Medicare.
Did you know?
- In 1912, Pres. Theodore Roosevelt proposed the adoption of a comprehensive national health care plan.
- In the 1930’s and 1940’s, several health proposals were defeated by the American Medical Association.
- In 1945, Pres. Harry Truman lost his argument for socialized medicine.
- On July 30, 1965, Pres. Lyndon Johnson signed Medicare and Medicaid into law.
- On December 8, 2003, Pres. George W. Bush signed the Medicare Modernization Act into law in an effort to (1) move more Medicare beneficiaries into private health plans; (2) change Medicare+Choice to Medicare Advantage; (3) provide the Medicare Part D Prescription Plan; and (4) include a low-income subsidy making prescriptions affordable for everyone.
We certainly have come a long way since the inception and early days of Medicare. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for this branch of our government and our country as a whole.
If you would like more information about Medicare Supplements or need help understanding your coverage options, please consult with a local licensed professional.
Andrew Bird, an agent at Financial Concepts in Mesquite, specializes in Medicare and Insurance services. Andrew Bird can be reached at 702-346-7025 or by email at Abird@rconnects.com