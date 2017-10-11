A Medicare History Lesson

By Andrew Bird

With Medicare Open Enrollment kicking off next week, I thought it might be timely and fun to tell you the origins and give a brief history of Medicare.

Did you know?

In 1912, Pres. Theodore Roosevelt proposed the adoption of a comprehensive national health care plan.

In the 1930’s and 1940’s, several health proposals were defeated by the American Medical Association.

In 1945, Pres. Harry Truman lost his argument for socialized medicine.

On July 30, 1965, Pres. Lyndon Johnson signed Medicare and Medicaid into law.

On December 8, 2003, Pres. George W. Bush signed the Medicare Modernization Act into law in an effort to (1) move more Medicare beneficiaries into private health plans; (2) change Medicare+Choice to Medicare Advantage; (3) provide the Medicare Part D Prescription Plan; and (4) include a low-income subsidy making prescriptions affordable for everyone.

We certainly have come a long way since the inception and early days of Medicare. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for this branch of our government and our country as a whole.

If you would like more information about Medicare Supplements or need help understanding your coverage options, please consult with a local licensed professional.

Andrew Bird, an agent at Financial Concepts in Mesquite, specializes in Medicare and Insurance services. Andrew Bird can be reached at 702-346-7025 or by email at Abird@rconnects.com