Mass Shooter lived in Mesquite

A gunman who opened fire on a crowded outdoor concert in Las Vegas Sunday night, Oct. 1, lived in Mesquite on a quiet cul-de-sac in the age-restricted retirement community of Sun City Mesquite.

Stephen Paddock, age 64, purchased the 2000-square foot home in January 2015 according to Clark County assessor records.

Quinn Averett, Mesquite Police Department Public Information Officer, told the Mesquite Local News that his department had never had any contact with the shooter.

Late Sunday night, a SWAT team from North Las Vegas arrived at Paddock’s home and immediately evacuated occupants of the surrounding homes. The SWAT team used a robot to surveil the home for any explosives or booby traps and then entered the empty house. The garage door was torn off when police officers entered the house.

According to MPD Police Chief Troy Tanner, ammunition was located in Paddock’s house. MPD Deputy Police Chief Scott Taylor told the MLN that while no weapons were immediately located, there was at least one locked, unopened safe that could possibly contain additional guns. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the gunman had 10 weapons in the hotel room he occupied as he unleashed hundreds of rounds towards the crowd on the ground below him.

Tanner and Taylor both told the MLN that FBI and forensic teams were searching Paddock’s house for additional evidence that could assist in Las Vegas Metro’s investigation of the shooting that has been labeled as the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

As of late Monday morning, Las Vegas media was reporting 58 people were confirmed dead with more than 500 people injured.

“While our guys are helping with the investigation, Las Vegas Metro is leading the investigation,” Tanner said.

“This is devastating and sad,” Averett said. “We want the Mesquite community to know they are safe. We don’t have any alerts or indications that there are any ongoing threats to them. The shooter is dead.”

Averett would not confirm or deny rumors that Paddock had recently converted to Islam and that the shooting attack was motivated or sponsored by ISIS. “We don’t have any information on that and it would be pure speculation on my part to say either way,” Averett said.