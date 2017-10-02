Mass Shooter lived in Mesquite

A gunman who opened fire on a crowded outdoor concert in Las Vegas Sunday night, Oct. 1, lived in Mesquite on a quiet cul-de-sac in the age-restricted retirement community of Sun City Mesquite.
Stephen Paddock, age 64, purchased the 2000-square foot home in January 2015 according to Clark County assessor records.
Quinn Averett, Mesquite Police Department Public Information Officer, told the Mesquite Local News that his department had never had any contact with the shooter.
Late Sunday night, a SWAT team from North Las Vegas arrived at Paddock’s home and immediately evacuated occupants of the surrounding homes. The SWAT team used a robot to surveil the home for any explosives or booby traps and then entered the empty house. The garage door was torn off when police officers entered the house.
According to MPD Police Chief Troy Tanner, ammunition was located in Paddock’s house. MPD Deputy Police Chief Scott Taylor told the MLN that while no weapons were immediately located, there was at least one locked, unopened safe that could possibly contain additional guns. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the gunman had 10 weapons in the hotel room he occupied as he unleashed hundreds of rounds towards the crowd on the ground below him.
Tanner and Taylor both told the MLN that FBI and forensic teams were searching Paddock’s house for additional evidence that could assist in Las Vegas Metro’s investigation of the shooting that has been labeled as the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
As of late Monday morning, Las Vegas media was reporting 58 people were confirmed dead with more than 500 people injured.
“While our guys are helping with the investigation, Las Vegas Metro is leading the investigation,” Tanner said.
“This is devastating and sad,” Averett said. “We want the Mesquite community to know they are safe. We don’t have any alerts or indications that there are any ongoing threats to them. The shooter is dead.”
Averett would not confirm or deny rumors that Paddock had recently converted to Islam and that the shooting attack was motivated or sponsored by ISIS. “We don’t have any information on that and it would be pure speculation on my part to say either way,” Averett said.
Yeah, blame it on ISIS. That’s a way to distract from the proliferation of military-grade weapons and murders by white men.
Nobody is blaming ISIS,…THEY claimed responsibility for this attack…that’s a completely different ball game.
Completely different ballgame being “accusation” vs. their own claim. Nobody other than ISIS said ISIS is responsible.
I’m glad that Ms. Ellestad mentioned the “speculation” about terrorist affiliation. Most of the news sources are saying that he converted a few months ago which is pretty scary. ISIS says they claim it….FBI and news reports say there aren’t any known affiliations, thank you Ms. Ellestad and Officer Averett for letting us know that there isn’t enough evidence at this point to say either way (which means there wasn’t enough evidence to point toward it) and that the MPD feels that Mesquite residents are safe. This is all over national news and there are several conflicting reports…I feel more comfortable trusting those reports from the people in our own backyard.
You have got to be kidding! This guy was well known around Mesquite as a gambler and drinker at local casinos. Not a likely convert to ultra Islam. Especially in his mid 60’s. More likely he was fired up from the constant Foxnews on TV in the Sun City community center and the steady drumbeat of divisiveness and complaining coming from there. But ISIS, what a joke Teri. Even worse, it distorts the truth.
You have to be kidding, this guy wasn’t even known by his neighbors OR the casino personnel in the casinos he frequented. 99% didn’t even know of him until yesterday. Well known around town…that’s a joke right? Again, I didn’t claim the ISIS thing, it’s on the news reports, THEY claimed it. I sure didn’t say that I believed it but since they’ve said they claim it…we shouldn’t just blow it off either. They claim lot of B.S. that isn’t really them and we ignore it…one day that claim won’t be false. They’ve probably read an Aesop’s fable or two. This was NOT just someone who went off the deep end, this was very well planned…and
he may not have planned this as a single attack or at least that’s what it appears since he was found with plenty of explosive materials in his car as well as an arsenal in his home here. This was a very calculated move…Not saying people don’t go off in the heat of the moment but there seems to have been no heat building up to this but nothing is without explanation.
This is a tragic, heartbreaking massacre and says what is wrong with American culture. We are the ones who do this, not ISIS or anyone else. We refuse to hold our politicians accountable yet always wonder WHY these shootings happen all the time. Like the other guy said Sun City Mesquite is epicenter of these kind of guys sitting in their community center watching Foxnews all day long. Add a little dementia and you have a ticking time bomb. To connect this to ISIS is to be ignorant of the fact that WE are the cause of these shootings. If you fail to recognize that, you may as well say the guy did it because he didn’t like country music.
WE are the problem and that’s what this newspaper should write about. If you don’t believe it, there’s a seat waiting for you in Sun City in front of their TV with all the other bitter Foxnews believers. You’ll have a front row seat for the next shooting.
You are so wrong, WE did not do this. HE, Stephen Paddock, did this. HE was alone, alone does not go along with WE. What exactly do the politicians have to do with this? By the way…nice opinion of the people who live in the town you call home. I know a ton of Sun City residents who do anything but sit home and watch television. Seriously, you choose to live in this Epicenter, do you seriously think that this town spawns people like Stephen Paddock? Why do you live here then?
I’ve been using different sources for my information and I’ve yet to see one that claims he converted to ISIS. If a commentator in an opinion segment speculated to that effect, that’s far different than claiming the news sources are themselves making that claim. But it does fit the narrative that all of the main news sources are untrustworthy.
Again, nobody here is claiming he converted to ISIS, they said he converted to Muslim (totally different). It was simply a statement saying that ISIS has claimed responsibility for this attack. Check the reports again. https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=ISIS+claiming+responsibility+for+Las+Vegas+Shooting&view=detail&mid=CD419AC996D7302C8B48CD419AC996D7302C8B48&FORM=EWREVC&mmscn=wnmp&ru=%2fsearch%3fq%3dISIS%2bclaiming%2bresponsibility%2bfor%2bLas%2bVegas%2bShooting%26form%3dIENTHT%26mkt%3den-us%26httpsmsn%3d1%26refig%3d1a6be96f29d44a9cdf198d33992b2038%26sp%3d-1%26ghc%3d1%26pq%3dundefined%26sc%3d0-34%26qs%3dn%26sk%3d%26cvid%3d1a6be96f29d44a9cdf198d33992b2038 besides dozens of other reports that ISIS claims responsibility. Now JUST BECAUSE I said they’ve claimed it DOESN’T mean I believe it…the undisputable point is…They claimed it PERIOD. I can’t believe you’ve missed them.