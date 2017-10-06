Making Sense of the Senseless

Today reports are flowing in about the massacre in Las Vegas as one lone gunman opened fired on those attending a concert. It is described as the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

It really makes no sense. How can we figure out what goes on in the mind of someone so lost, and how can we explain it to those who witnessed it first hand, not to mention those who are now grieving the loss of those they love.

Words will always come up short at times like these, but let me for this moment give you some thoughts to consider from God’s word.

We now live in a world that has just about divorced itself from God, and as such humanity is conforming itself to a set of standards and morality that directly contradicts God’s laws and word.

It’s as Isaiah prophesied saying, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.” (Isaiah 5:20)

But there is hope, there is a cure, and it’s found in a belief and trust in God.

The Apostle Paul said, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.” (Romans 12:2)

Laws and morality will never change a person’s heart, which is where all such evil derives.

“The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?” (Jeremiah 17:9)

What we need to do as a people and as a nation is to turn back to God and to His word.

Let us pray with the Psalmist.

“Will You not revive us again, that Your people may rejoice in You? Show us Your mercy, Lord, and grant us Your salvation. I will hear what God the Lord will speak, for He will speak peace to His people and to His saints; but let them not turn back to folly.” (Psalm 85:6-8)

Let us also pray for all those affected by this tragedy.

“Lord, please be with all those who are suffering due to this horrific event. Give them comfort and peace, the kind of comfort and peace that only you can give.”

Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” (John 14:27)