Local Grid Iron Games Winners

October 6, 2017
More than 160 + participants took part in the First Annual Grid Iron Games which consist of a Punt, Pass, Kick and 40 times local competition hosted by the City of Mesquite Department of Athletics & Leisure Services on September 26, 2017 at Hunter Sports Park.

 

These youngsters earned first –place honors in their respective age divisions with these scores.

 

Ages:         Gender:          Name:                         Total Score

6-7             Boys                Krew Perry                  503

8-9             Boys                Koby Perry                  562

10-11         Boys                Nehemiah Flatt           625

12-13         Boys                Pedro Soto                  652

14-15         Boys                No Participants

 

6-7             Girls                Mckinley Hughes        337

8-9             Girls                Adalyn Cameron         570

10-11         Girls                Ana Tausinga              548

12-13         Girls                Ashlyn Shaner             419

14-15         Girls                Brooke Helsten           465

 

The Grid Iron Games Punt, Pass, Kick and 40’s competition allows boys and girls from ages 6-15 to showcase their talents in punting, passing, kicking and running with scores based on distance and accuracy. “It’s a great event and the kids are learning about the specialty skills and the fundamentals of the game of football, said Zach Robison, Recreation Supervisor of the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services”. The City of Mesquite Department of Athletics & Leisure Services would like to congratulate all competitors and the winners.

 

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov for more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.

 

-nm-

