Local Grid Iron Games Winners

More than 160 + participants took part in the First Annual Grid Iron Games which consist of a Punt, Pass, Kick and 40 times local competition hosted by the City of Mesquite Department of Athletics & Leisure Services on September 26, 2017 at Hunter Sports Park.

These youngsters earned first –place honors in their respective age divisions with these scores.

Ages: Gender: Name: Total Score

6-7 Boys Krew Perry 503

8-9 Boys Koby Perry 562

10-11 Boys Nehemiah Flatt 625

12-13 Boys Pedro Soto 652

14-15 Boys No Participants

6-7 Girls Mckinley Hughes 337

8-9 Girls Adalyn Cameron 570

10-11 Girls Ana Tausinga 548

12-13 Girls Ashlyn Shaner 419

14-15 Girls Brooke Helsten 465

The Grid Iron Games Punt, Pass, Kick and 40’s competition allows boys and girls from ages 6-15 to showcase their talents in punting, passing, kicking and running with scores based on distance and accuracy. “It’s a great event and the kids are learning about the specialty skills and the fundamentals of the game of football, said Zach Robison, Recreation Supervisor of the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services”. The City of Mesquite Department of Athletics & Leisure Services would like to congratulate all competitors and the winners.

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov for more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.

