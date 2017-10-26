Letter to the editor-Stone

Armed guards in Sun City Mesquite, WOW. I live in Sun City Mesquite and I have never felt the need to

“man the gates and roll out the cannon”. None of the residents I talked to felt threatened by the event

that occurred horrific as it was.

We do believe that the Mesquite Police and other law enforcement officials did an outstanding job of containing the situation. No one that I talked to felt the need for Pulte to provide us with a “posse comitatus”.

I frequently see Mesquite Police vehicles drive through our streets and I feel secure that they would respond if needed. I certainly hope we don’t resort to armed guards in Sun City Mesquite.

Mike Stone

Sun City Mesquite