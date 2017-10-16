Lane Ramos Eagle Scout

Lane Ramos received his Eagle Scout Award at a Court of Honor on October 11, 2017. Lane is a member of Venture Crew 2082 sponsored by the Mesquite 2nd ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. His Eagle project was building a new marque sign in front of the Mesquite Heritage Museum making it possible for drivers to view the information about events at the museum and know there is parking in the rear. Lane is a junior at Virgin Valley High School where he is a member of the football and golf teams. He is the son of Sara and Andres Ramos.

Lane earned 32 merit badges and was also awarded a bronze and a gold palm – each representing an additional 5 merit badges above the 21 required for Eagle. He said his favorite merit badges were cooking and golf. He went to summer camps at Kolob and Thunder Ridge scout camps.

Lane’s father spoke about his project and that it took much longer than Lane thought. His advice to his son was, “Dream big, be committed, shoot for the stars, and go the extra mile.” He went the 2nd mile to get the project approved in order to pass the codes and inspections required by the city.

David Marchant, a scout leader, gave Lane the Eagle Charge telling him, “when you look at the red, white and blue of the badge, remember the love your parents had in helping you along the trail to Eagle.” Marchant charged him to commit himself to, “remember the scout oath and law and keep those with you all your life. They are not just words, but need to become an intimate part of you. I charge you to be of service to God, to your community and raise your family according to the scouting principles.” Marchant said, “the badge is not worn on your sleeve but over your heart to remind you to keep and obey the oath and law.”

Bishop John Robison spoke and complimented Lane on his dedication to completing his project. He reminded Lane to “be prepared, and do more than is required and your life will be better and you will be a stronger person.”

Lane presented his parents with pins in appreciation of their help in achieving this award. He presented the mentor pin to his father who helped him with his project. Mark Tichenor, District Chairman, presented Lane with a pocket knife engraved the words – Eagle Scout.