Lady Bulldogs down Tech, 3-1

The Virgin Valley High School volleyball team defeated Tech, 3-1, in a Sunrise League match Monday, Oct. 9, at Kirk Brotherson Gymnasium.

The Lady Bulldogs prevailed by scores of 25-20, 22-25, 25-15 and 25-8 to improve to 6-2 in league play and 18-13 overall. Tech fell to 3-5 in league and 11-16 overall.

The win keeps Virgin Valley in third place in the league standings one game behind second-place Boulder City and two games behind league-leading Moapa Valley.

The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Overton to face the Lady Pirates Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m.

Calee Clem led Virgin Valley against Tech with an outstanding night recording 46 assists, eight digs and four service aces.

Taylor Barnum also turned in a solid performance with 19 kills, 13 digs and three aces while Jessi Barnum had 16 digs and 13 kills.

Markell Ludvigson came up with 23 digs and four aces while Sydney Ludvigson added eight digs and Kendyl Bowler eight kills.

After facing Moapa Valley on Wednesday, the Lady Bulldogs will host Boulder City Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. inside Brotherson Gym.