Lady Bulldogs pick up two wins

The Virgin Valley High School volleyball team picked up a pair of Sunrise League victories at home last week.

The Lady Bulldogs swept Somerset-Sky Pointe, 3-0, and then came back to sweep Chaparral, 3-0, to improve to 4-2 in league play and 15-13 overall. VVHS currently is in third place behind Moapa Valley (5-0) and Boulder City (4-1).

Virgin Valley defeated Sky Pointe by scores of 25-11, 25-16 and 25-9. Calee Clem recorded 28 assists for the Lady Bulldogs while Taylor Barnum had 10 kills. Jessi Barnum chipped in with seven kills and Kendyl Bowler added five kills.

The loss dropped Sky Pointe to 2-3 in league and 7-3 overall.

Against Chaparral, the Lady Bulldogs were victorious by scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-10. Clem had another strong floor game with 22 assists while Jessi Barnum had six kills and five service aces.

The loss left Chaparral at 1-4 in league play and 3-4 overall.

Virgin Valley’s match scheduled for Monday at home against visiting Tech was postponed due to the shooting tragedy on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night. The match will be made up at a later date.