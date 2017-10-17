Lady Bulldogs fall to MV in three sets

Virgin Valley High traveled to Overton to take on first-place Moapa Valley Wednesday night, Oct. 11, in a Sunrise League showdown.

The Lady Bulldogs struggled from the outset and were swept by the Lady Pirates, 3-0. Moapa Valley won by scores of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-10 to complete a season sweep over the Lady Bulldogs.

The result left Virgin Valley in third place in the league standings at 6-3. The Lady Bulldogs are now 18-14 overall. Moapa Valley remained unbeaten in league play at 9-0 while improving to 22-10 overall.

Taylor Barnum had 11 digs and 10 kills for Virgin Valley while Calee Clem recorded 16 assists and had three digs.

Sydney Ludvigson came up with nine digs while Markell Ludvigson had eight digs. Jessi Barnum notched five kills and three digs.

The Lady Bulldogs, who have already clinched a berth in the 3A South Regional playoffs by virtue of their victory over Tech earlier in the week, will host second place Boulder City Tuesday at 6 p.m. inside Kirk Brotherson Gymnasium. The Lady Eagles are 7-1 in league play and 20-14 overall.

Virgin Valley will be on the road Thursday to face Somerset-Sky Pointe in North Las Vegas. The match is scheduled for 6 p.m.