Lady Bulldogs fall to BC, 3-0

Virgin Valley High honored its five graduating seniors before its match with visiting Boulder City Tuesday night. But it was the Lady Eagles who were high-fiving on the floor following the match.

Boulder City swept the Lady Bulldogs, 3-0, by scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-11 in the Sunrise League match inside of Kirk Brotherson Gymnasium.

The result drops Virgin Valley to 6-4 in league play and to 18-15 overall while the Lady Eagles improve to 8-1 in league and 21-14 overall. Despite the setback, the Lady Bulldogs have secured the third seed from the Sunrise league for the 3A South regional tournament in two weeks.

Boulder City jumped in front 10-6 in the first game, but the Lady Bulldogs eventually pulled even at 16-16 following a service ace by Calee Clem. The Lady Eagles quickly went back on top 18-16 and pulled away to win 25-20.

In the second game, the two teams were tied 10-10, but Boulder City surged in front 21-15. The Lady Eagles maintained the margin to take a 25-19 decision.

In the third and final game, Boulder City jumped in front quickly 6-2 and wore down the Lady Bulldogs to win 25-11 and complete the three-game sweep.

Clem, a senior, recorded 21 assists on the night while senior Taylor Barnum notched 14 digs and eight kills and senior Jessi Barnum had nine digs and eight kills. Senior Markell Ludvigson tallied 10 digs while junior Sydney Ludvigson had seven digs.

Kendyl Bowler, Jessi Barnum, Taylor Barnum, Clem and Markell Ludvigson were the five seniors that were honored before the match.

The Lady Bulldogs will travel to North Las Vegas Thursday to face league foe Somerset Sky Pointe at 6 p.m. Virgin Valley faced Pahranagat Valley in a non-league match Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Alamo.