Kihuen Press-Las Vegas Shooting

Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen released the following statement in response to the tragic shooting in Las Vegas:“Today, the entire Las Vegas community and the entire country are in shock at this despicable act of violence. I am grieving and praying for the victims of this horrible shooting and their families. I urge all residents and visitors to the Las Vegas area to closely follow instructions and information coming from local authorities as this investigation unfolds. This cowardly attack on innocent people will not define who we are as a city, a state, or a country.”