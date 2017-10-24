Job Fair scheduled Nov. 1

Preparations for the upcoming job fair are in full swing at Mesquite Works as they hold their fourth event of the year on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 2 – 6 p.m. at the Rising Star Sports Ranch in the Grand Ballroom. This is the place to be for job seekers who want to find work and meet the employers face to face and to introduce themselves, present a resume and discuss jobs and possibly arrange for an interview. Several local businesses accept on line applications at the job fair and there may be computers available to use.

In August the job fair hosted 195 people wanting to work locally. There were several people hired on the spot at the job fair and a total of 34 people were hired within the month.

As a non-profit corporation Mesquite Works provides free services geared toward helping people improve their ability to find good work. There are free single-session classes offered by Mesquite Works including Interviewing Skills, Resume Building, Appropriate Work Attire and General Business Preparation. For older people returning to work, these classes review and sharpen money-making skills. For young job seekers, the classes provide new ideas and helpful ways to succeed in real life situations which can be the start of a profitable career. There is still time for jobseekers to come into the office at the Mesquite Plaza, Suite 102 between the hours of 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. or call 702-613-0699. Volunteers are there Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to be of help with questions. As always, more information can be found at their website, www.mesquiteworksnv.org.

Those same volunteers will also be participating and sharing the Mesquite Works story in several upcoming Mesquite events. Shreek-Reeka presented by the Eureka Casino on Oct. 26 will find people willing to talk and play in the Freaky Witch Fest booth. At the Oct. 28 Home and Garden Show, Mesquite Works volunteers will be available both inside at their booth and outside working at the Hot Dog Booth. After the Veterans’ Day Parade, volunteers will be at the Airport Hangar Dance ready to share information and answer questions. On Sunday evening, Dec. 10, from 5-8 p.m., Mesquite Works will host a Bowling Fund Raiser with prizes for contest winners, raffle items and more at the Virgin River Lanes.