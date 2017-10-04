Humanizing the badge

It’s not like the Mesquite Police Department hasn’t had anything to do the last few days after assisting the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI with investigations into the mass shooter who killed nearly 60 people and wounded more than 500 people at an outdoor music concert in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1.

However, MPD Chief Troy Tanner and his detectives and officers took time to visit with Mesquite residents at a local fast food restaurant Wednesday morning, Oct 4, to celebrate National Coffee with a Cop day.

“We’re just trying to humanize the badge,” Tanner said. “It’s important for us to meet with and get to know local residents in a relaxed setting. Developing those relationships goes a long way later on when we have a serious incident. While we have been pretty busy, we think it’s important to take care of our community and its people.”

Tanner and Deputy Police Chief Scott Taylor were on their way to Las Vegas to meet with President Donald Trump, who was visiting the area after a deadly mass shooting at an outdoor concert Sunday, Oct. 1 in Las Vegas. Trump was visiting Las Vegas to meet with first responders, victims and families as a result of the tragedy. The shooter was a resident of Mesquite.