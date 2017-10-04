The horror in Las Vegas shocks everyone and most are so concerned about the victims that their thoughts and prayers are concentrating on the people involved. Thinking about those who lost love ones or are in a hospital recovering, even those who ran for their lives and are still shaking. People ask “What could I do to help”, much like the thoughts for the victims of the recent hurricanes where people reached out from all over the country to help. But there is another group who think quite differently.

The people who think differently are only in this life for themselves. Whenever there is a crisis or a disaster their mines go to” how can I get ahead out of this?” This is clearly visible when people like some congressional Democrats chose not to wait for all the facts to come in before immediately pushing for increased gun control measures before the blood has been cleaned from the streets.

The great fabricator from Massachusetts, Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote on Twitter Monday “We need to have the conversation about how to stop gun violence. We need it NOW.” Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attacked the National Rifle Association (NRA). Saying “Our grief isn’t enough, we can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again,” Who said the NRA had anything to do with this? But she further wrote “It is long past time for Congress to take action on gun safety to save innocent lives,” Almost everyone must know by now that strong gun laws do not stop criminals from obtaining guns and using them, just look at Chicago.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said Monday morning that “the thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference.” Murphy demanded Congress “get off its ass and do something”. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said on Twitter “It time we closed the gun show loophole”. It’s nice to know the Burnie knows so quickly where the shooter got the guns.

Even former Vice President Joe Biden got in the act by saying “Congress & the White House should act now to save lives. There’s no excuse for inaction.” And the dialog goes on and on with almost all the Democrats calling for more gun control laws, when the fact is we have laws but many are not enforced. The sad fact that more laws do not stop the criminal, they only stop the law abiding citizen. This shooter must of known he would not survive yet he when ahead anyway. You can pass all the laws the Democrats want any crazy people will still kill other people.

We must all realize that evil people exist and are all around us, we must be able to protect ourselves and that is why the Constitution gives us the right to possess guns. Yes, they are tragedies that are going to happen, but look at the tragedies that happened in the countries where the government took away the guns, Germany in 1938, Soviet Union 1929 both where millions of unarmed people were exterminated and even Australia where in the state of Victoria the homicides with firearms are up 300% in the first year after the people had to turn in their guns.

As sad as the Las Vegas event is, banning guns will not stop crazies from doing very bad things yet we do need to discuss what we can do to reduce the risks, but calling for more government control before the bodies are even cold is ignorant and a disgrace. Some people still think that the government can pass laws and change people’s behavior, it has not worked with murder, drugs or even prostitution so what makes anyone think it will work in these kinds of cases? Let the hotheads cool and then discuss solutions that might work.