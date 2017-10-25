Home and Garden Expo – A new event in Mesquite

By Kristen Williams

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is hosting the inaugural “Everything Home & Garden” Expo, sponsored by Mesquite Gaming, at the CasaBlanca Resort Event Tent, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Vendors will include home appliances and décor, painting, electrical and cleaning services, windows and awnings, heating and cooling, pet grooming, and more. The event is open to the public with free admittance. Canned food donations are suggested and will benefit the local food bank.

Planned demonstrations will occur throughout the day: From 10:15 – 11:15, visitors can enjoy a “create a pumpkin patch” craft workshop put on by Ace Hardware. Children ages 3 and older are welcomed to participate with their parent or guardian, while supplies last.

From noon to 1 p.m., Ace Hardware will demonstrate the new Big Green Egg “ultimate cooking experience.” It’s a versatile kamado style charcoal grill and smoker.

Then from 2– 3 p.m., Meadow Valley Farm from Moapa Valley will hold a presentation including the benefits of raw goat milk, organic vegetation and herbs.

The sole food vendor will be Mesquite Works, which will provide a hot dog lunch with all proceeds benefitting the non-profit.

Vendors are still being accepted and are encouraged to contact the chamber at (702) 346-2902, or info@mesquitenvchamber.com to participate. For a 10×10 booth, the cost is $50 for chamber members and $75 for non-members. For a 10×20 space, it’s $75 for members and $100 for non-members.

The chamber is advertising this event from Moapa Valley through southern Utah, and expects it to be well attended. With a goal of promoting local businesses and supporting its members, the chamber designed this event to do just that.

Brenda Snell, president and CEO of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce, said with positive results, she expects this to become an annual event in Mesquite that will attract people from all the surrounding areas. She also says that the event sponsor, Mesquite Gaming, have been “fantastic to work with” and the chamber appreciates their support.

Event info:

Everything Home & Garden Expo

Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

CasaBlanca Resort Event Tent, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

Free admittance. Canned food donations suggested.