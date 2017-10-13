You are here: Home / Living / Arts / Hidden Images

Hidden Images

October 13, 2017
The images inside the image remind artist Floyd Johnson of “Father” who lived from 1892-1971. The portrait is a composition using both photography and acrylic paints. This and other hidden images can be seen in all works entered into this month’s competition sponsored by Farmers Insurance. Photo by Teri Nehrenz.

This enhanced digital photograph by artist Walt Adler no doubt has many images hidden in the intricate patterns. See how many of the ‘Stone Spirits’ you can find when you visit the ‘Hidden Images’ exhibit now through Nov. 4 at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd. Photo by Teri Nehrenz

Virgin Valley Artist’s Association invites the public to view the wonderful artwork entered in this month’s Hidden Images exhibition sponsored by Farmers Insurance. The exhibit will be on display at the gallery now through Nov. 4.

VVAA will host an Open House Reception on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 4-6 p.m. at the Gallery located at 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

Come in and browse the many wonderful works of local artists. All art on display at the gallery is for sale.

For more information on future exhibits, contact the Virgin Valley Artists Association at 702-346-1338 or visit the web site at www.mesquitefineartscenter.com.

 

 

How many faces can you find in Barb Halicki’s watercolor titled ‘7 Faces Hidden Places’? This and other hidden images can be seen in all works entered in this month’s competition sponsored by Farmers Insurance. Photo by Teri Nehrenz.

Sandi Boyce hid some pictures of both man and beast in this fiber art piece titled appropriately, ‘Of Man and Beast.” This and other works in a variety of mediums can be viewed all month long during the ‘Hidden Images’ exhibit at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center. A reception for the winner will be held on Oct. 19 from 4-6 p.m. and is free to the public. Photo by Teri Nehrenz

