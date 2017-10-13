Virgin Valley Artist’s Association invites the public to view the wonderful artwork entered in this month’s Hidden Images exhibition sponsored by Farmers Insurance. The exhibit will be on display at the gallery now through Nov. 4.

VVAA will host an Open House Reception on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 4-6 p.m. at the Gallery located at 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

Come in and browse the many wonderful works of local artists. All art on display at the gallery is for sale.

For more information on future exhibits, contact the Virgin Valley Artists Association at 702-346-1338 or visit the web site at www.mesquitefineartscenter.com.