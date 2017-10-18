Hangar Dance and Show added to Veterans Festivities

Honoring our veterans is something that makes everyone feel great. On Nov. 4, we’re going to do it up right. Join the members of the Black and White Ball at the first annual Hangar Dance and show immediately following the Veteran’s Day parade. This inaugural event will be held in a hangar at the Mesquite airport. All proceeds support the addition of the Mesquite Veteran’s Center’s new wing.

This will be a 40’s USO type event. Wear your military uniforms, military costumes, or 40’s garb or just come as you are and join the festivities which will kick off with Sky Dive Mesquite diving in from above with an American flag in tow. The Sun City Sounds will be performing, there will be bands, plus skits and singers, a DJ for dancing and lots more entertainment.

There will be all-American hot dogs and hamburgers, and plenty of opportunities to win raffle prizes.

We are looking for vendor participation. If you’re interested, call Larry LeMieux at the airport at 702-346-2841.

Save the date for the First Annual Hanger Party, Nov. 4, at the Mesquite airport hangar, from Noon to 4 p.m. (immediately following the parade). Suggested donation is $5 per person and children under 3 are free. This is truly a family event.

Join us at the airport at 1200 Kitty Hawk Dr. let your patriotism out and show our local veterans that Mesquite cares.