Gun Control or Control?

It is very interesting that some people call for more gun laws to stop the violence yet those cities that have the most restrictive gun laws have the most violence by far. There are about 30,000 gun deaths a year and most are suicide and are almost unstoppable. Then if we take law enforcement shooting of about 4,500 out, we are left with about 6,000 due to criminal activities and accidental shootings.

The 4 cities with the most restrictive gun laws, account for about 25% of all crime deaths. Somehow gun restrictions don’t seem to stop the bad guys and gals. California has some of the most restrictive laws yet over 1,100 died from gun shots. It seems pretty obvious that strong gun laws do not detour criminals and in fact criminals ignore gun laws. The only people who are penalized by strong gun laws are the good citizens. Think about that, a good citizen in Chicago lives in a bad neighborhood and wants to protect his family, he cannot posses a gun. The criminal who does not give a hoot about the law, has a gun and knows his victims cannot have one. Good for the bad guy and bad for the good guy.

Another interesting thing is that some people think all governments have to do is pass a law to fix something and change behavior. That has never been true; criminals have always practiced their bad behavior throughout recorded history. There are a small number of criminally inclined people in any society and laws make no difference to them.

Still some may say “take away the guns” yet countries that have strong gun laws still experience gun violence. So why take away the guns if it does very little good? It is all a matter of governmental power. If the people cannot resist, then government rules completely. This has been demonstrated many times such as Hitler and Stalin taking away the guns before they killed millions of their own people because they had no way to resist. Thomas Jefferson wrote that when the people fear the government the result is tyranny, when the government fears the people the result is liberty. Guns give the people the tools to resist.

It is not difficult to understand that a disarmed society is a controlled society. When we were just colonies under the British rule, the British tried to take away our guns so no one could resist, that was the whole cause of Lexington and Concord.

From History, our founding fathers knew that regardless of the form of government, those in power tend to become corrupt and seek to rule. Thus, the second amendment was written and included in the U.S. Constitution for our protection. “Gun Control”, is not about guns, it is about Control.

Noah Webster said: “The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword, because the whole body of the people are armed and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops that can be, on any pretense, raised in the United States.”

Many have heard the statement that they intend to “fundamentally transform the United States of America”? How can you do you do that, by taking control. When you hear that, look careful at those that are saying that slogan and realize that they intend to take total control. Taking from those that earn it, and giving to those that do not. So remember, gun control is not about making you safe or protecting you, it is about control. Luckily, we the people, still have the control.