Finding beauty in what’s hidden

The Virgin Valley Artists Association would like to extend congratulations to the winners of the October “Hidden Images” Exhibition & Competition. The winners of the competition were named during a reception held on Oct. 19 at the gallery. According to gallery volunteers one of this month’s exhibit judges said, “I was very impressed with all the artists who captured the true essence of this month’s theme, ‘Hidden Images.’ They were very creative in camouflaging the unique images. ‘The Hunt,’ by Charyn McDonnell, expressed a subdued spirit in her images. They were all outstanding and represented this month’s theme well. Hats off to all the artists who entered.”

If you didn’t get to the exhibit early you won’t be seeing the beautiful piece by Jean Battaglia titled “Where are the Kitties;” the first-place winning piece has already been bought, sold and a “Sorry you missed it” note has been posted in its place. Karlynn Jones took second place with her watercolor piece titled “A Vanishing Herd” and Rachelle Knight was awarded third place for her acrylic piece “Delicate Desert.”

Best in Show went to artist Charyn McDonnell for her acrylic piece titled ‘The Hunt.’

As is commonplace in the exhibits the monthly sponsor chooses their favorite. This month’s competition was sponsored by long time arts supporter Bill Mitchell of Farmers Insurance. Mitchell has purchased every Sponsor’s Choice piece he’s chosen over the years and this exhibit proved to be no exception. Mitchell chose Cheryl Sachse’s piece titled “Dandelion,” which hid a tiny dragonfly in its center and though the picture still hung in the gallery for the reception.

Floyd Johnson was once again the People’s Choice winner. Johnson had two pieces entered in this month’s competition. The piece titled “Father” was previously featured in a MLN article and Johnson said it touched him deeply as it was published almost 46 years to the day that his father passed. The “Father” piece was Johnson’s personal favorite, but he was very happy to accept the PC award for his piece titled ‘Ludwig Von Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony.’

Honorable Mentions went to the following artists: Teri Rochford for “Can’t See Me,” Rita Fulmer for “Watch Out!,” Cheryl Sachse for “Fractured,” Duard Gravis for “Multi-Personality Desert Lizard” and Sandi Boyce for “Of Man and Beast.”

For more information on the Virgin Valley Artists or the Mesquite Fine Arts Center exhibits visit their web site at www.mesquitefineartscenter.com or call the gallery 702-346-1338.